Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service firefighters prepare to go to Alberta, Canada, on Tuesday. Photo: Eileen Wallace/BLM

The U.S. has deployed over 600 firefighting personnel to Canada help tackle more than 400 wildfires that've displaced tens of thousands of people, the White House said Wednesday.

By the numbers: Over 1,800 wildfires have burned across over 9.4 million acres in Canada this year, according to the latest available data from the National Wildland Fire Situation Report.

More than half of the 431 active fires burning in Canada were listed as "out of control" Wednesday.

There were 137 wildfires in Quebec, 83 in British Columbia, 64 in Alberta, 31 in Ontario and 21 in the Northern Territories as of late Wednesday.

Context: Studies show that climate change is leading to larger, more intense and frequent wildfires.

Zoom in: Many of the blazes have been burning for weeks. The situation has been particularly grave in Quebec this week, where more communities were evacuated Wednesday and officials warned of further evacuations in the coming days.

Fires in the eastern Canadian province have sent large plumes of hazardous smoke across the border into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this week — resulting in some of the most dire wildfire pollution ever seen in the U.S.

Quebec has in recent days been hit by fire-induced thunderstorms, known as pyroCb clouds, and officials have called for further international assistance as they grapple with the unfolding climate disaster.

Photo: Bureau of Land Management Alaska/Twitter

Zoom out: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing Wednesday that President Biden has been regularly updated on the Canadian wildfires since being briefed on the situation last week and he's "directed his team to provide impacted communities whatever support they need."

Jean-Pierre said in addition to the U.S. firefighting personnel, the administration has deployed equipment including water bombers "to help Canada battle the fires."

Among the latest to depart this week was an Alaskan crew from the Bureau of Land Management Midnight Sun Hotshots, which spent Sunday and Monday "prepping gear and their vehicles for the more than 1,000-mile drive to Edmonton, Alberta for their in-briefing for their 14-day assignment," per a BLM Alaska Fire Service statement.

"They are among 17 U.S. federal firefighting crews participating in an international effort to support fire suppression," the fire service said Tuesday.

