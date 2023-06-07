Updated 19 mins ago - Energy & Environment
In photos: Smoke from Canada wildfires engulfs eastern U.S.
Millions of people in the U.S. are under air quality advisories as wildfires raging across Canada caused a thick haze in New York City and other cities on the East Coast.
Why it matters: In Canada, more than 431 active fires were burning Wednesday— over half of which are listed as “out of control” — as the country is expected to see one of its worst wildfire seasons on record.
- Wildfire smoke and other forms of air pollution can wreak havoc on people's health.
Threat level: At least 236 wildfires were actively burning in the U.S. on Monday, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.
- Air quality advisories were affecting up to 100 million people across the U.S. Tuesday, from the U.S. Northeast to the Midwest and Texas.
- New York City ranked worst in the world for air pollution for much of Tuesday evening and reclaimed the spot Wednesday, according to IQAir. Detroit came in fourth place Tuesday and dropped to 15th on Wednesday.