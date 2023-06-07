In photos: Smoke from Canada wildfires engulfs eastern U.S.

The Downtown Manhattan skyline behind the Statue of Liberty is seen shrouded in a reddish haze on June 6, in New York City as a result of Canadian wildfires. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Millions of people in the U.S. are under air quality advisories as wildfires raging across Canada caused a thick haze in New York City and other cities on the East Coast.

Why it matters: In Canada, more than 431 active fires were burning Wednesday— over half of which are listed as “out of control” — as the country is expected to see one of its worst wildfire seasons on record.

Wildfire smoke and other forms of air pollution can wreak havoc on people's health.

Threat level: At least 236 wildfires were actively burning in the U.S. on Monday, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

Air quality advisories were affecting up to 100 million people across the U.S. Tuesday, from the U.S. Northeast to the Midwest and Texas.

New York City ranked worst in the world for air pollution for much of Tuesday evening and reclaimed the spot Wednesday, according to IQAir. Detroit came in fourth place Tuesday and dropped to 15th on Wednesday.

In photos:

Smoke from forest fires in Northern Ontario and in Quebec contributes to the pink hazy sunset from Cherry Beach over Toronto. June 6. Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Smoke and flames rise from the Cameron Bluffs wildfire near Port Alberni, British Columbia, Canada, on June 6. Canada is on track to see its worst-ever wildfire season in recorded history if the rate of land burned continues at the same pace. Photo: James MacDonald/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Smoke from the Cameron Bluffs wildfire near Port Alberni, British Columbia, Canada, on June 6. Photo: James MacDonald/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia shrouds Washington Street in Wrentham, Mass. on June 6. Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor is barely visible as smoke from wildfires in Quebec spreads across the region on June 6. Photo: Gardiner Anderson for NY Daily News via Getty Images

Smoke continues to shroud the sun as it rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on June 7, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Smoke continues to shroud the sun as it rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on June 7, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

A man wears a face mask as smoke continues to shroud the sun as it rises behind the skyline of Manhattan in New York City on June 7, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. Photo: Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Getty Images

A person walks with a stroller in a park in front of the New York City skyline as it's covered with haze and smoke from Canada wildfires on June 7, in Weehawken, New Jersey. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

People sit in Brooklyn Bridge Park during heavy smog in New York on June 7. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

A person sits in front of the Manhattan skyline during heavy smog in New York on June 7. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The Statue of Liberty is seen through smoke as wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

A general view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on June 7. Photo: New York Yankees/Getty Images