Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

U.S. surpasses 12 million COVID-19 cases

People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at the Ann Street School Testing Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. surpassed 12 million coronavirus cases on Saturday, per data from Johns Hopkins University, the second time the country has recorded more than 1 million new cases in less than a week.

Why it matters: The grim milestone comes as the U.S. prepares for the Thanksgiving holiday, when millions of people, despite warnings, planning to travel and gather with family and friends.

By the numbers:

  • More than 12,019,960 confirmed cases had been recorded in the U.S. as of Saturday afternoon, per JHU data. The U.S. hit the 11 million mark last Sunday.
  • The country set yet another record on Friday, recording more than 198,500 new cases, per NYT.
  • More than 255,414 coronavirus-related deaths had been recorded as of Saturday, per Johns Hopkins data.
  • As of Friday, a record 82,178 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, according the COVID Tracking Project.
  • Three states — North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska — reported more than 500 hospitalizations per 1 million people.
  • Of note: "As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, we want to note that we expect significant disruptions in state reported data," the COVID Tracking Project tweeted on Friday.

The big picture: As cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus accelerate across the country, more governors and local officials have announced new measures to try and curb the virus' spread.

Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech said that they applied on Friday for an FDA emergency use authorization for their coronavirus vaccine.

Go deeper: The pandemic is as bad as it's ever been

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
6 hours ago - World

Iran closes businesses, limits travel amid coronavirus surge

A view of closed stores in Tehran Grand Bazaar after Iran imposed tougher restrictions nationwide to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iran on Saturday imposed tougher restrictions to slow the accelerated spread of COVID-19 in the country, closing businesses and limiting travel between its major cities, but stopping short of a complete shutdown.

By the numbers: The nation, which has topped 840,000 confirmed cases, also recorded a daily death toll above 430 for the past five consecutive days, hitting 479 deaths on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
10 hours ago - Health

Why we're numb to 250,000 coronavirus deaths

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. passed 250,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 this week, a figure that is truly vast — too vast, perhaps, for us to comprehend.

Why it matters: The psychic numbing that sets in around mass death saps us of our empathy for victims and discourages us from making the sacrifices needed to control the pandemic, while it hampers our ability to prepare for other rare but potentially catastrophic risks down the road.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Nov 20, 2020 - Health

South Korea urges public to stay home as COVID-19 cases rise

Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Simon Shin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

South Korea is urging people to stay home and avoid crowds following a recent uptick in coronavirus infections, AP reports.

Why it matters: The country has seen its number of cases increase steadily since it relaxed several coronavirus-related restrictions October. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday (local time) asked the public to limit end-of-the-year parties, and employers to allow workers work from home.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow