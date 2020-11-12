Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Coronavirus cases rise by 40%

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

New coronavirus infections jumped by 40% over the past week. The U.S. is now averaging roughly 119,000 new cases per day — by far the highest daily average of any point in the pandemic.

The big picture: The U.S. has never controlled the coronavirus and isn't about to start.

Details: Cases rose over the past week in 45 states, and held steady in the other five. Not a single state saw an improvement.

  • The number of people who are sick enough that they need to be hospitalized is also higher than it’s ever been, and still climbing. Nearly 62,000 Americans are in the hospital for coronavirus infections.

Testing is up, too. The U.S. is now conducting just under 1.4 million tests per day, up 11% from the week before.

  • The problem is that we have more cases for those tests to find. Cases were up nearly 40% this week — far more than the increase in testing.

What's next: Experts have long believed that winter would be a dangerous time — not because temperature makes much of a biological difference for the virus, but because it spreads more easily indoors.

  • More indoor socializing, and holiday travel, will likely cause cases to keep rising.
  • Infections are also spreading widely in places where it's still warm, and the last big spike in cases happened over the summer. Winter is not our only problem — it just exacerbates our failure to stop the virus' spread.

Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting.

Maria Arias
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House urges Iowa to tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges

Reynolds meets with Trump in May. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Iowa is experiencing an "unyielding COVID spread," illustrated by swelling hospital admissions and ICU data, according to a Nov. 8 White House Coronavirus Task Force report obtained by the local ABC News affiliate.

Driving the news: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has repeatedly said that strict rules were unnecessary and ineffective, on Tuesday issued limits on large gatherings and implemented a partial mask mandate for social settings and some businesses.

Axios
Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci: Working with the Trump administration has "been very stressful."
  2. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 infections as hospitalizations hit peak
  3. States: White House urges Iowa to tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges
  4. World: EU purchases 200 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine.
Joann Muller, author of Navigate
13 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airlines urge nations to replace quarantine with digital travel pass

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado

Three global alliances representing 58 airlines are pushing governments to replace onerous quarantine restrictions with widespread COVID-19 testing and digital travel passes that would verify who's safe to fly, AP reports.

Why it matters: Adopting common testing procedure with results verified by a secure smartphone app could help restart international travel by building trust between countries without requiring a 14-day quarantine.

