The states where face coverings are mandatory

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order Thursday requiring all Texans to wear a face covering in public in counties with 20 or more positive coronavirus cases.

The big picture: Texas is the latest out of over 20 states across the country that have mandated facial coverings statewide in response to surging coronavirus cases across the U.S. in recent days.

Why it matters: Face masks are essential to slowing the coronavirus' spread, but they have become politicized in recent months.

Abbott's reversal in mandated masks underscores the seriousness of the outbreak in Texas, which set a single-day record on Wednesday with more than 8,000 confirmed new cases.

States/territories that are mandating facial coverings in public:

Of note: Some city and local governments such as Phoenix and Jacksonville have enacted mandates as well. Other states have rules for people in certain situations, such as taking public transit or entering grocery stores.

