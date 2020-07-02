1 hour ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order Thursday requiring all Texans to wear a face covering in public in counties with 20 or more positive coronavirus cases.

The big picture: Texas is the latest out of over 20 states across the country that have mandated facial coverings statewide in response to surging coronavirus cases across the U.S. in recent days.

Why it matters: Face masks are essential to slowing the coronavirus' spread, but they have become politicized in recent months.

  • Abbott's reversal in mandated masks underscores the seriousness of the outbreak in Texas, which set a single-day record on Wednesday with more than 8,000 confirmed new cases.

States/territories that are mandating facial coverings in public:

  1. California
  2. Connecticut
  3. Delaware
  4. District of Columbia
  5. Hawaii
  6. Illinois
  7. Kansas
  8. Kentucky
  9. Maine
  10. Maryland
  11. Massachusetts
  12. Michigan
  13. Nevada
  14. New Jersey
  15. New Mexico
  16. New York
  17. North Carolina
  18. Oregon
  19. Pennsylvania
  20. Rhode Island
  21. Texas
  22. Virginia
  23. Washington

Of note: Some city and local governments such as Phoenix and Jacksonville have enacted mandates as well. Other states have rules for people in certain situations, such as taking public transit or entering grocery stores.

Updated 16 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India surpassed 600,000 on Thursday, Johns Hopkins data shows. The death toll exceeds 17,800.

Zoom in: Despite the soaring number of COVID-19 infections, Indian officials have started to ease restrictions, the Guardian notes. Lockdowns are being lifted across South Asia as cases rise because the governments can't afford to sustain them any longer, Axios' Dave Lawler notes.

Updated 2 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Florida reported 10,109 new cases on Thursday, the state's highest single-day increase yet, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order mandating face masks in public spaces for the first time.

The big picture: The number of coronavirus cases increased in nearly every state over the last week. Anthony Fauci testified earlier this week that he would "not be surprised" if the U.S. begins reporting as many as 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day

14 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus cases flat or growing in 48 states

The number of coronavirus cases increased in the vast majority of states over the last week, and decreased in only two states plus the District of Columbia.

Why it matters: This is a grim reminder that no part of the United States is safe from the virus. If states fail to contain their outbreaks, they could soon face exponential spread and overwhelmed health systems.

