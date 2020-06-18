1 hour ago - Health

California issues statewide face mask order as coronavirus cases climb

A crowd of people, some wearing face masks, walk through the streets of Solvang, Calif. Photo: George Rose/Getty Images

California on Thursday issued a statewide order requiring people to wear face coverings in public settings.

Why it matters: The order comes the same day that the state saw its biggest increase in new cases, with 4,084 new confirmed infections. California Gov. Gavin Newsom cited a body of scientific research that indicates asymptomatic people can still spread the virus.

Between the lines: Improved testing can cause the number of confirmed cases in a particular state to rise, even if that state's outbreak isn't getting that much worse.

What he's saying: "Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered - putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease," Newsom said.

  • "California's strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations."

Details... Californians must wear masks when in the following situations:

  • Inside or in line to enter an indoor public space.
  • When seeking health care services, in places such as hospitals, pharmacies and veterinary clinics.
  • While awaiting or on public transit. Drivers are also required to wear face coverings.
  • At work.
  • While outside with people who are not members of the same household.

Eileen Drage O'ReillyAlison Snyder
32 mins ago - Science

The cost of racial disparities in clinical trials

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Black Americans are consistently underrepresented in clinical trials for diseases ranging from diabetes to heart disease to different cancers, despite being disproportionately affected by many of them.

Why it matters: The current COVID-19 pandemic is taking an unequal toll on underrepresented communities. As researchers race to develop treatments, having diverse trial participants is key to creating safe and effective drugs and to understanding how socioeconomic and environmental factors influence diagnosis, treatment and outcome.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 8,410,682 — Total deaths: 450,835 — Total recoveries — 4,115,237Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 2,177,842 — Total deaths: 118,175 — Total recoveries: 592,191 — Total tested: 24,937,877Map.
  3. States: California issues statewide face mask order — Nebraska governor: Counties that require masks in government buildings won't get virus relief.
  4. 2020: Trump will turn his Tulsa comeback rally into a massive festival.
  5. Public health: Oklahoma is among the states with the biggest case growth.
  6. Business: Companies reap windfalls from stimulus tax breaks.
Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: 63% of Republicans say country is heading in the wrong direction

President Trump at the White House on June 17. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

74% of Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, including 63% of Republicans — up from 42% in May, according to a new poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Why it matters: President Trump generally enjoys strong approval ratings within the Republican Party, but the state of the country may be eroding some of that support.

