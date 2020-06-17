40 mins ago - Health

Mask mandates may have prevented hundreds of thousands of coronavirus cases

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Some states' requirements that face masks be worn in public may have led to hundreds of thousands of fewer coronavirus cases than there would have been without the mandates, according to a new study in Health Affairs.

Yes, but: Despite the growing body of evidence that this simple mitigation strategy is one of our best defenses against the coronavirus, wearing them remains controversial, and mandating their use even more so.

Between the lines: When everyone wears a face mask, it helps reduce spread of the virus by all carriers — including those who are asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic.

  • The study found a "significant decline in daily COVID-19 growth rate after mandating facial covers in public, with the effect increasing over time after signing the order."
  • Although only 15 states plus the District of Columbia required mask use in public, between 230,000 and 450,000 coronavirus cases may have been averted by May 22.
  • 20 other states have more limited mask requirements, but "results indicate no evidence of declines in daily COVID-19 growth rates with the employee-only mandates," the authors write.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

President Juan Orlando Hernández said late Tuesday that he and first lady Ana García were among over 9,600 Hondurans to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the New York Times reports. He added García was asymptomatic and he was feeling better. 330 people have died from the virus in Honduras.

By the numbers: More than 8.1 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Five states reported record numbers of new daily novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Zoom in: Arizona reported the most new cases (2,392), followed by Florida (2,783) and then Texas (2,622). The three states were among 20 in the U.S. to report a growth in the number of people to test positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks, per a New York Times database. All three states have increased testing and quickly eased restrictions, the NYT notes.

Rebecca Falconer
Fauci: U.S. still in first wave of coronavirus pandemic

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci during an April coronavirus briefing at the White House. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned in an interview with the Daily Beast against holding events like President Trump's upcoming rally and stressed that the U.S. is still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.

What he's saying: "We are seeing infections to a greater degree than they had previously seen in certain states, including states in the southwest and in the south," Fauci told the Daily Beast. "I don't like to talk about a second wave right now, because we haven't gotten out of our first wave."

