1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The rise of the designer face mask

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Craftsy entrepreneurs are doing brisk business in the new cottage industry of selling artisanal face masks.

What's happening: Online stores are selling out of face masks within minutes of listing new stock — in some cases, after being featured in an article from the likes of GQ, Vogue, or the lifestyle blog Man Repeller.

  • Etsy, long seen as a purveyor of artisan-made goods, reported in a recent earnings call that in April, the platform saw $133 million in sales of fabric face masks.

What they're saying:

Adrienne Antonson, founder of STATE the Label in Athens, Georgia, says that from the moment her "small-batch, hand-painted clothing" company started offering masks, it could barely keep up with demand. The company is selling and donating masks, and published a pattern for others to use.

  • "We sold out of 25 masks within minutes." says Antonson. "We said, 'Let’s restock.' By the end of the day we had sold 200 masks within 14 minutes."
  • To date, STATE has donated 800 masks and sold just over 200.

Naomi Mishkin, the Brooklyn-based designer behind made-to-order clothing line Naomi Nomi, had a similar experience. (Her company is donating a mask for every one sold.)

  • At first — specifically, on Friday, April 3, at 5:50 p.m. — her company had about 500 requests to be on a waitlist for masks.
  • Ten minutes later, the New York Times blasted out an alert saying the CDC had officially recommended wearing face masks. Minutes later — at 6:05 p.m. — "GQ dropped an article saying 'here are 5 brands that are selling them,'" Mishkin recalls.
  • "We were #3. By the end of the weekend, we had requests for 10,000 masks."

Designers largely aren't profiting on mask sales — but they're keeping their businesses alive and their employees on payroll — and in some cases expanding their customer base.

  • Some are also raising serious money for charity. An example: Detroit-based clothing brand DIOP raised $28,500 (as of Friday evening) for Feed the Frontlines Detroit, which supports local restaurants and serves meals to emergency and health care workers.

Go deeper

The coronavirus leaves those in food deserts even more vulnerable

Data: USDA; Cartogram: Sara Wise/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed many people to buy groceries and supplies in bulk, but nearly 23.5 million Americans who live far from supermarkets don’t have that option.

Why it matters: Low-income households in food deserts — more than a mile from a supermarket in a city or suburbs or more than 10 miles in rural areas — often struggle with having enough to eat, and the global pandemic has exacerbated that circumstance. Their access to fresh produce and meat continues to decrease, and they often turn instead to fast food or processed foods, according to the Agriculture Department.

Arrow33 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus dashboard

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 5,270,244 — Total deaths: 340,116 — Total recoveries — 2,086,375Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 1,611,691 — Total deaths: 96,479 — Total recoveries: 350,135 — Total tested: 13,398,624Map.
  3. Public health: There is "little evidence" coronavirus is under control in most states, new report finds Muslim health care workers balance Ramadan fasting with battling coronavirus.
  4. States: D.C. and its suburbs have some of the worst coronavirus rates in the U.S. Daily deaths in New York drop under 100 for the first time since March States see record unemployment.
  5. Business: Small business outlook is slowly improving, but the pandemic hits minority-owned small businesses harder.
  6. World: Health officials report first death in Gaza stripCoronavirus testing is virtually nonexistent in some poor countries.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

A glimmer of hope for small businesses

Data: Census Bureau Small Business Pulse Survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

New findings from a weekly U.S. Census survey show that things might be slowly looking up for small businesses — or at least steadying.

The big picture: The number of companies reporting severe problems from COVID-19 — or of temporary closings or having to cut employee hours — has been dropping. At the same time, far more said they had received aid through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Arrow1 hour ago - Economy & Business