The CDC issued new guidance on Thursday advising Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving, warning doing so may increase the chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.

Why it matters: The U.S. has seen over 1 million new coronavirus case in just this past week — and indoor household gatherings nationwide could make the situation even worse.

The state of play: The agency said that Thanksgiving celebrations should only include current household members when possible.

It also redefined its definition of "household" to people currently living in one's home for the past 14 days — which could exclude college students and older relatives.

What they're saying: "Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year," the guidance says.