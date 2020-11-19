Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

CDC advises Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The CDC issued new guidance on Thursday advising Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving, warning doing so may increase the chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.

Why it matters: The U.S. has seen over 1 million new coronavirus case in just this past week — and indoor household gatherings nationwide could make the situation even worse.

The state of play: The agency said that Thanksgiving celebrations should only include current household members when possible.

  • It also redefined its definition of "household" to people currently living in one's home for the past 14 days — which could exclude college students and older relatives.

What they're saying: "Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year," the guidance says.

  • "We're alarmed with the exponential increase in cases, rising hospitalizations and deaths, Henry Walke, the CDC’s COVID-19 incident manager, said on a call with reporters.

Shawna Chen
18 hours ago - Health

Over a quarter-million people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The United States topped 250,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday as infections soar in nearly every pocket of every state in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Why it matters: The sharp rise in the number of cases and fatalities has accelerated calls for government action. Wednesday's news exceeded infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci's March prediction in which he said "we should be prepared" that COVID-19 could kill 240,000 Americans.

Shawna Chen
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

At least six cases in six days: Newhouse and Lamborn test positive for COVID-19

Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty

Reps. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) and Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the tally of lawmakers across the U.S. who have contracted the virus.

The big picture: The two announcements on Wednesday follow positive tests for Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.), Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) and Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) in the latest string of outbreaks.

Rebecca Falconer
9 hours ago - Health

Oxford University coronavirus vaccine trials show strong immune response

CSL chief scientific officer Andrew Nash with a small vial to go into the bioreactor to create 30 ml doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Nov. 8 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

A COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca is safe and produces strong immune responses in older people, per preliminary findings of a phase two trial published Thursday in the Lancet.

Why it matters: Coronavirus cases are soaring in the U.S. and across the world. The findings from the study of 560 healthy adults, including 240 people aged over 70, follow Pfizer's announcement Wednesday that its vaccine is 95% effective and Moderna's data released Monday showing its version has a 94.5% vaccination success rate.

