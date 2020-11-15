Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

U.S. coronavirus deaths accelerate to an average of 1,100 a day

A medical staff member in the Covid-19 intensive care unit of the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas — the first U.S. state to surpass 1 million coronavirus cases. Photo: Go Nakamura/Getty Images

The U.S. is expected to surpass the summer peak of deaths from COVID-19 and near early spring levels this coming week, per the COVID Tracking Project.

The big picture: 1,321 people died from the virus on Saturday, as the seven-day average reached 1,100. COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit record highs, with 69,455 people now in hospital with the virus in the U.S., according to the project.

  • The country has seen the world record for the number of new infections in a single day broken several times in November — including Friday, when 177,224 people tested positive, Johns Hopkins University data shows.
  • 245,600 people have died from the virus and over 10.4 million tested positive in the U.S. as of Sunday morning, per JHU.

What they're saying: "Tests are rising, but cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are rising much faster," the COVID Tracking Project said in a Twitter post.

Of note: Since May 25, only August 4 had a higher seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths, the project noted.

Rebecca Falconer
7 hours ago - Health

U.S. surgeon general: "Pandemic fatigue" behind soaring coronavirus cases

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams during a Septembe Senate hearing in Washington, D.C. Photo: MICHAEL Michael Reynolds/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

"Pandemic fatigue" is the main reason for the record rises in COVID-19 cases the United States has seen this month, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams told NPR in an interview broadcast Saturday.

Why it matters: The U.S. is on track for its worst month of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The latest Johns Hopkins data shows the U.S. broke the world record for the number of new cases again on Friday, with 177,224 people testing positive.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. coronavirus deaths expected to surpass summer peak this coming week
  2. U.S. surgeon general says "pandemic fatigue" driving record cases — Thanksgiving and COVID-19: What to know
  3. Politics: California governor attended dinner for 12 despite COVID-19 spikes.
  4. Business: Walmart, grocers reinstate coronavirus shopping restrictions
  5. World: Mexico tops 1M cases, as death toll nears 100,000 — Austria announces nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar.
Jacob Knutson
Nov 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tests positive for coronavirus

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaking in March 2020. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) announced on Twitter Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 but is not currently experiencing symptoms associated with the virus.

Why it matters: Sisolak's diagnosis comes as Nevada experiences record new case numbers and makes him the fifth governor to contract the virus so far this year, according to AP.

