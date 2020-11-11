Texas becomes first U.S. state to exceed 1 million coronavirus cases

Texas has surpassed 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, Johns Hopkins University data shows.

Why it matters: Texas is the first U.S. state to pass the milestone. It has the 10th most cases in the world, reporting 1,010,364 infections by early Wednesday — more than Italy, which has confirmed 995,463 cases, per JHU.

The big picture: Coronavirus cases are spiking across the U.S., which surpassed 10 million confirmed infections on Monday.

The U.S. hit a record-high 130,989 new cases on Tuesday, as the number of people hospitalized with the virus in the U.S. reached a peak of 61,964.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.