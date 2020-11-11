Texas becomes first U.S. state to exceed 1 million coronavirus cases

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Healthcare workers at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
Texas has surpassed 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, Johns Hopkins University data shows.
Why it matters: Texas is the first U.S. state to pass the milestone. It has the 10th most cases in the world, reporting 1,010,364 infections by early Wednesday — more than Italy, which has confirmed 995,463 cases, per JHU.
The big picture: Coronavirus cases are spiking across the U.S., which surpassed 10 million confirmed infections on Monday.
- The U.S. hit a record-high 130,989 new cases on Tuesday, as the number of people hospitalized with the virus in the U.S. reached a peak of 61,964.
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.