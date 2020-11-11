Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Texas becomes first U.S. state to exceed 1 million coronavirus cases

Healthcare workers at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Texas has surpassed 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, Johns Hopkins University data shows.

Why it matters: Texas is the first U.S. state to pass the milestone. It has the 10th most cases in the world, reporting 1,010,364 infections by early Wednesday — more than Italy, which has confirmed 995,463 cases, per JHU.

The big picture: Coronavirus cases are spiking across the U.S., which surpassed 10 million confirmed infections on Monday.

  • The U.S. hit a record-high 130,989 new cases on Tuesday, as the number of people hospitalized with the virus in the U.S. reached a peak of 61,964.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
7 hours ago - Health

U.S. sees record 131,000 COVID-19 infections as hospitalizations hit peak

Expand chart
Data: COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. confirmed a record-high 130,989 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, while the number of people currently hospitalized with the virus hit a peak of 61,964, according to a tally by the COVID Tracking Project.

By the numbers: The spread of the virus is showing no signs of slowing, as the U.S. surpassed 10 million reported cases on Monday. The 15 days with the highest number of new cases have all taken place over the past 18 days.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
6 hours ago - Health

CDC: Masks protect wearers as well as others from coronavirus

Photo: Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

If you wear a mask, you're protecting yourself as well as others from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update on Tuesday.

Why it matters: "Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns, especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and adequate ventilation," per the CDC.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 cases, hospitalizations hit peak — CDC: Masks protect wearers from COVID-19 — Fauci, Azar expect vaccine to be broadly available by spring
  2. States: Texas becomes first state to surpass 1 million cases
  3. Markets: Pfizer's CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on same day of vaccine news
  4. World: Italy tightens COVID-19 restrictions for five hard-hit regions.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

