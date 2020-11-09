Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced Monday that its coronavirus vaccine trial was effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in 90% of previously uninfected people and did not produce any serious safety concerns.

Why it matters: Should the results bear out, it would potentially a huge breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Pfizer said it will go to the FDA by the end of the month for an emergency use authorization.

By the numbers: Pfizer, who developed the vaccine with German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, says that they have enrolled "43,538 participants to date, 38,955 of whom have received a second dose of the vaccine candidate as of Nov. 8, 2020."

  • "The trial is continuing to enroll and is expected to continue through the final analysis when a total of 164 confirmed COVID-19 cases have accrued."

Worth noting, per the N.Y. Times: The company "released only sparse details" from the trial, and scientists "have cautioned against hyping early results before long-term safety and efficacy data has been collected."

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Cuomo on Biden win: "The political pressure of denying COVID is gone"
  2. States: Utah governor declares state of emergency as cases spike
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
Rebecca Falconer
7 hours ago - Health

Utah governor declares state of emergency as coronavirus cases spike

A COVID-19 drive through testing site at the University of Utah's Sugar House Health Clinic in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert (R) announced late Sunday a new state of emergency that mandates masks statewide until further notice "due to the alarming rate of COVID infections" that have put strain on hospitals.

Driving the news: Cases are surging across the U.S. Local officials said hospitals were at "breaking point" as infection numbers spike, per ABC4. Utah confirmed Sunday 2,386 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total to 132,621, per the COVID Tracking Project.

Fadel Allassan
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Cuomo on Biden win: "The political pressure of denying COVID is gone"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said that Joe Biden's election victory could bring forth "a different tone" surrounding the coronavirus.

What he's saying: "I think you'll see a different tone now. I think you'll even see some governors start to take a different tone now that Mr. Trump is out of office. I think the political pressure of denying COVID is gone," Cuomo said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

