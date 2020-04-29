1 hour ago - Health

Trump may spend billions to speed vaccine moonshot

Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool/Getty Images

Trump administration advisers are hinting at a willingness to spend billions and elevate their risk tolerance in the hope of getting coronavirus treatments out this year.

What they're saying: "There had been frustration about how slow CDC was moving on a vaccine, and there had been discussions on how to bypass some of the bureaucracy and speed the process up significantly," a White House official told Axios' Alayna Treene.

The plan: The administration wants to organize public-private partnerships — with taxpayers assuming the risk — to produce vaccines on scale before widespread trials have ended. 

  • "Called 'Operation Warp Speed,' the program will pull together private pharmaceutical companies, government agencies and the military to try to cut the development time for a vaccine by as much as eight months," Bloomberg reports.
  • Reality check: This is billed as a way to get 100 million doses to the public by the end of this year and shorten the 12- to 18-month timeline laid out by the NIH's Anthony Fauci, but even that window was extremely optimistic.

The higher risk tolerance: The administration is reportedly preparing to give an emergency use authorization for Gilead's remdesivir, despite mixed results in early trials, the N.Y. Times reports.

  • Remdesivir appears to help people recover modestly quicker, which could be encouraging for those who get sick, but this drug is not any kind of a "cure" for this novel coronavirus, Axios' Bob Herman reports. Faster means 11 days vs. 15.
  • The data, which is still undergoing peer review and wasn't expected until May, shows an "important proof of concept" for remdesivir, but it isn't necessarily a "knockout," the NIH's Anthony Fauci said at the White House today.
  • Flashback: President Trump was promoting chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as recently as two weeks ago.

The bottom line: There's a lot of pressure to get treatments and eventually a vaccine out to the public faster — but don't get your hopes up.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

41 countries in sub-Saharan Africa may not have full access to malaria vaccines this year due to disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 224,000, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 958,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1 million from nearly 5.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 236,000).

Rashaan Ayesh

Kushner calls administration's coronavirus response "a great success story"

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that the federal government "rose to the challenge" of the coronavirus pandemic, calling the Trump administration's response a "great success story."

The big picture: More than 1 million Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 58,000 have died as of Wednesday — more than the total number of U.S. deaths during the Vietnam War.

Bob Herman

NIH to start "Shark Tank" process to speed up coronavirus tests

The U.S. is conducting about 1.6 million COVID-19 tests per week right now. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

The National Institutes of Health is spending $1.5 billion in federal stimulus money to speed the development of COVID-19 tests, with a goal of creating "millions" of quick tests every week "by the end of summer 2020, and even more in time for the flu season," the federal agency said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Containing the coronavirus outbreak and resuming a semblance of normal life will require a big increase in the country's testing capacity, which is still well below where experts say it should be.

