California issues limited stay-at-home order for most residents

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Carolyn Cole/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced that the majority of the state will be under a limited stay-at-home under starting Saturday due to rising coronavirus cases nationwide.

The big picture: The order will impose a monthlong curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for residents in 41 counties, covering roughly 94% of the state's population. Newsom said earlier this week he was pulling an "emergency brake," halting further reopening plans, tightening restrictions on indoor businesses and strengthening mask mandates.

  • California recently moved more than 20 counties into its purple tier, meaning more than seven new cases each day per 100,000 residents, or a positivity rate higher than 8%.
  • COVID-19 cases in the state have steadily increased over the last few weeks.
  • Newsom caught flack last week for holding a private dinner that did not adhere to state guidelines.

What they're saying: "Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier," Newsom tweeted Thursday afternoon. "This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month. Together--we can flatten the curve again.

  • “These immediate actions will help reduce community spread, protect individuals at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, and prevent the state’s health care delivery system from becoming overwhelmed,” Erica Pan, California's acting public health officer, said in a statement.

Zoom out: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Nov. 12 announced a stay-at-home advisory and a 10-person cap on social gatherings to combat a surge in new COVID-19 infections.

Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
14 hours ago - Health

The pandemic is as bad as it's ever been

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise/Axios

No state in America could clear the threshold right now to safely allow indoor gatherings.

The big picture: This is bad as the pandemic has ever been — the most cases, the most explosive growth and the greatest strain on hospitals. If businesses were closed right now, it would not be safe to reopen them. And holiday travel will be risky no matter where you’re coming from or where you’re going.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
12 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus testing is becoming overwhelmed again

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Americans are once again waiting in long lines for coronavirus tests — sometimes being turned away — and then waiting several days for their test results, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: This makes it much harder to know who has the virus and thus stop its spread, especially as the holidays approach. The longer someone has to wait for test results, the less likely it is that they'll remain in isolation until they receive them.

Rebecca Falconer
15 hours ago - Health

Oxford University coronavirus vaccine trials show strong immune response

CSL chief scientific officer Andrew Nash with a small vial to go into the bioreactor to create 30 ml doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Nov. 8 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

A COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca is safe and produces strong immune responses in older people, per preliminary findings of a phase two trial published Thursday in The Lancet.

Why it matters: Coronavirus cases are soaring in the U.S. and across the world. The findings from the study of 560 healthy adults, including 240 people aged over 70, follow Pfizer's announcement Wednesday that its vaccine is 95% effective and Moderna's data released Monday showing its version has a 94.5% vaccination success rate.

