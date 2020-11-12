Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Chicago issues stay-at-home advisory as COVID-19 cases spike

Photo: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday announced a stay-at-home advisory and a 10-person cap on social gatherings to combat a surge in new COVID-19 infections.

Why it matters: Lightfoot warned that Chicago could see 1,000 or more additional coronavirus-related deaths this year if steps are not taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Chicago has recorded an average of 1,920 cases a day over the last seven days, up from an average of 1,410 daily cases the week prior, per data from the city's Department of Public Health.

  • Lightfoot urged citizens to fight off "COVID fatigue" and resist the urge to gather with extended family members over the holidays.
  • Though the stay-home order is an advisory, the limit on gatherings is mandatory. "[I]t remains to be seen how the city plans to enforce either" the Chicago Sun-Times notes.
  • The restrictions will go into effect on Nov. 16 at 6:00 a.m. CT.

What she's saying: “Chicago has reached a critical point in the second surge of COVID-19, demanding that we undertake this multi-faceted and comprehensive effort to stop the virus in its tracks,” Mayor Lightfoot said in a news release.

  • “The gains we have made this past year have been the result of our willingness to work together," she added.
  • "Even in this difficult moment, we will continue to unite as we always have for our city in order to halt the rise we’re seeing, shake out of the fatigue we’ve been experiencing, and make the crucial difference in what our future is going to look like.”

The big picture: A nationwide spike in new cases has already seen at least four states — New York, Connecticut, Minnesota and New Jersey — announce a 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants and gyms.

Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
12 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus cases rise by 40%

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

New coronavirus infections jumped by 40% over the past week. The U.S. is now averaging roughly 119,000 new cases per day — by far the highest daily average of any point in the pandemic.

The big picture: The U.S. has never controlled the coronavirus and isn't about to start.

Sam Baker
11 hours ago - Health

Biden's Day 1 challenges: The coronavirus

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The coronavirus is not only a life-or-death crisis that will be waiting for President-elect Joe Biden on Day One. It’s a crisis that will keep getting worse every day, making it harder and harder for a new administration to solve.

The big picture: The virus will not know there’s a new president. It will simply keep spreading, and killing people, until we stop it. The challenge of stopping it will be Biden’s first, most urgent order of business. And it will be incredibly difficult.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Cases surge 40% nationwide — Comorbidities hit patients with developmental disorders hardest.
  2. Politics: Biden's Day 1 pandemic plan.
  3. Business: America's coronavirus complacency — Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America.
  4. Energy: Why a vaccine won't save oil markets.
  5. Sports: The Masters faces big changes after a seven-month delay.
