It feels like early March again across America, where curfews are coming back and a slate of football games have been canceled or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York is joining at least 3 other states — Connecticut, Minnesota and New Jersey — in a 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants and gyms.

Those restrictions may grow to include crackdowns on indoor dining, Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened today.

to include crackdowns on indoor dining, Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened today. “If that doesn’t work, if these numbers keep going crazy—you have some scientists who believe we’ll go back to a closedown. I’m praying that doesn’t happen," he said.

The big picture: It's not just blue states feeling the pain, with traditional football powerhouses sitting at home this weekend due to outbreaks among teams and staff, reports CBS Sports.

Among the teams not playing this weekend:

Ohio State-Maryland (canceled)

Alabama-LSU (TBD)

Texas A&M-Tennessee (rescheduled for Dec. 12)

George-Missouri (TBD)

Memphis-Navy (TBD)

Auburn-Mississippi St (rescheduled for Dec. 12)

Wyoming-Air Force (canceled)

The bottom line: For many families, the decision of whether or not to congregate this Thanksgiving could be among the most consequential of their lives.