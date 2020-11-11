Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

America's reopening is at risk

Ambulances line up at the entrance of the emergency room to drop off patients in Murray, Utah. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

It feels like early March again across America, where curfews are coming back and a slate of football games have been canceled or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Those restrictions may grow to include crackdowns on indoor dining, Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened today.
  • “If that doesn’t work, if these numbers keep going crazy—you have some scientists who believe we’ll go back to a closedown. I’m praying that doesn’t happen," he said.

The big picture: It's not just blue states feeling the pain, with traditional football powerhouses sitting at home this weekend due to outbreaks among teams and staff, reports CBS Sports.

Among the teams not playing this weekend:

  • Ohio State-Maryland (canceled)
  • Alabama-LSU (TBD)
  • Texas A&M-Tennessee (rescheduled for Dec. 12)
  • George-Missouri (TBD)
  • Memphis-Navy (TBD)
  • Auburn-Mississippi St (rescheduled for Dec. 12)
  • Wyoming-Air Force (canceled)

The bottom line: For many families, the decision of whether or not to congregate this Thanksgiving could be among the most consequential of their lives.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 15 hours ago - Health

Texas becomes first U.S. state to exceed 1 million coronavirus cases

Healthcare workers at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Texas has surpassed 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, Johns Hopkins University data shows.

Why it matters: Texas is the first U.S. state to pass the milestone. It has the 10th most cases in the world, reporting 1,010,364 infections by early Wednesday — more than Italy, which has confirmed 995,463 cases, per JHU.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
18 hours ago - Health

Health officials: COVID-19 vaccine to be broadly available in U.S. by spring

A screenshot of NIAID director Anthony Fauci on NBC's "Nightly News" on Tuesday. Photo: NBC

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Tuesday they expect a coronavirus vaccine to be rolled out widely in the U.S. by next spring.

Of note: Fauci said to NBC News the Pfizer vaccine could get FDA emergency approval within weeks. Azar told the network he expects it to be available to Americans in priority categories, like those most at risk and health care workers, by the year's end to early January. Fauci said it could happen by December.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 cases, hospitalizations hit peak — CDC: Masks protect wearers from COVID-19 — Fauci, Azar expect vaccine to be broadly available by spring.
  2. States: Texas becomes first state to surpass 1 million cases.
  3. Markets: Pfizer's CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on same day of vaccine news
  4. World: E.U. purchases 200 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow