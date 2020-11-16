States announce new coronavirus measures as U.S. adds 1M cases in 6 days

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
A COVID-19 testing super site in Costa Mesa, California, which this week became the second state after Texas to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The U.S. recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases in six days as the country surpassed 11 million infections Sunday, Johns Hopkins data shows.
The big picture: Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from the coronavirus are accelerating across the country, as more governors and local officials announce new measures to try and curb the pandemic's spread.
The state of play: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said classes for most schools and colleges would have to move online as she outlined new restrictions. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) also announced temporary measures Sunday, including social gathering limits.
- The governors of New York, Connecticut, Minnesota and New Jersey have all enacted 10 p.m. curfews in recent days for bars, restaurants and gyms.
- Last week, New Mexico banned in-person services for nonessential businesses, Maryland ordered restaurants to reduce indoor dining capacity to 50% and Oregon announced indoor restaurant dining must pause and limits to social gatherings.
Of note: 36 states have mandated the wearing of face masks in public.
For the record: The virus has killed 246,210 people and infected 11,036,937 in the U.S. as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins.
- The country exceeded 10 million confirmed cases last Monday.