Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced Sunday new restrictions to mitigate surging COVID-19 cases, as he warned the state is "in a more dangerous position than we were in March, when our first stay-at-home order was issued."

What he's saying: Inslee said Sunday if left unchecked, the "raging" pandemic "will assuredly result in grossly overburdened hospitals and morgues, and keep people from obtaining routine by necessary medical treatment for non-COVID conditions."

"The time has come to reinstate some of the restrictions on activities statewide to preserve our well-being and to save lives."

The big picture: Under new measures on social gatherings that'll run from Monday at midnight through Dec. 14, indoor catch-ups with outside the household will be prohibited unless quarantine conditions are met beforehand and outdoor gatherings must be limited to five people.

From Tuesday, gyms and some entertainment centers must close their indoor services.

Retailers including grocery stores, along with personal services, such as barbershops and salons, must limit indoor occupancy to 25%.

From Wednesday, Restaurants and bars will have to limit outdoor service to parties of five or fewer and indoor service will be prohibited.

For the record: In Washington, more than 2,500 people died from COVID-19, 130,000 have tested positive and 9,400-plus have been hospitalized, official figures show.