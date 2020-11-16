Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Michigan imposes coronavirus restrictions on schools and restaurants

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a speech at Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, in October. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) announced Sunday fresh restrictions designed to combat spiking COVID-19 cases — including suspending organized sports, halting in-person classes and closing restaurants and bars to indoor dining.

Why it matters: Whitmer said Michigan was in "the worst moment of this pandemic to date," after the state confirmed a record 44,019 people new cases and 416 more deaths in the past week.

"The situation has never been more dire. We are at the precipice and we need to take some action."
— Whitmer's news conference remarks

The big picture: The restrictions that begin Wednesday are not as severe as the state's spring coronavirus lockdown, but they are sweeping.

  • Under the emergency order, in-person K-8 schooling may continue "if it can be done with strong mitigation, including mask requirements, based on discussion between local health and school officials," per a state government statement.
  • Indoor residential gatherings must be limited to two households at any one time, while outdoor gatherings will have 25-person maximum limit.

Of note: The restrictions will last through the Thanksgiving holiday and up to Dec. 8.

  • "If you are considering spending Thanksgiving with people outside of your household, I urge you to reconsider," Whitmer said.
  • "As hard as it is not seeing [family] this Thanksgiving, imagine how much harder it would be if you weren’t able to see them for a future holiday ever again."

By the numbers: Some 8,000 people have died from COVID-19 and the state has confirmed over 251,000 people have tested positive for the virus.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. deaths expected to surpass summer peak this week
  2. States: Michigan imposes restrictions on schools and restaurants as cases surge
  3. World: Mexico death toll nears 100,000 — Austria announces nationwide lockdown
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Miriam Kramer, author of Space
2 hours ago - Science

SpaceX launches new crew of astronauts for NASA

The Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Florida. Photo: NASA TV

NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Japan's Soichi Noguchi are on their way to the International Space Station.

Why it matters: The crewed launch marks the second time SpaceX has launched people to orbit for NASA and the mission is expected to be the first of many regular flights like this to the space station.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Hispanic lawmaker says progressive ideas alienating Texas Latinos

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

"Defund the Police" rhetoric and fears that progressive climate policies could cost oil jobs boosted President Trump's performance in blue, largely Latino Texas counties bordering Mexico, a top Hispanic leader tells Axios.

Driving the news: Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), whose 28th Congressional District runs from the outskirts of San Antonio to the Rio Grande, toured eight counties in his district over four days last week.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

