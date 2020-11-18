Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Pfizer says latest data shows its coronavirus vaccine is safe and 95% effective

Photo: Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Pfizer said on Wednesday that its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective and has no serious side effects.

The state of play: The company said they have enough safety data now and plan to request an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration "within days."

  • If the F.D.A. authorizes the vaccine, Pfizer has said that it could have up to 50 million doses available by the end of the year, per the New York Times, but initially only about half of those doses will be available to Americans this year.
  • The announcement comes just days after Moderna announced its vaccine was 94.5% effective at preventing infections.

Why it matters: With coronavirus cases surging in the U.S., Americans remain hopeful that there could be two vaccines in distribution before the New Year.

Details: The pharmaceutical company said the vaccine prevented mild and severe forms of the virus, and was 94% effective in older adults.

  • By the numbers: Pfizer counted 170 coronavirus cases among its trial volunteers, with 162 infections in people who got placebo, and eight cases in participants who received the actual vaccine.
  • The data from the company thus far has not been peer-reviewed but they said they will submit to a peer-reviewed study in a scientific journal once the trial is complete.

🎧 Go deeper: Axios Re:Cap interviews Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Cases are peaking now in most of the country — Health care workers at a breaking point — Axios-Ipsos poll: The coronavirus wakeup call.
  2. Economy: Vaccine hopes are powering Wall Street.
  3. Politics: Biden's coronavirus challenge: Reaching Trump voters.
  4. Social media: Cases are spiking, but our attention isn’t.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: Moderna's chief medical officer on its blockbuster vaccine news.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 10 hours ago - Health

FDA approves first coronavirus test for self-testing at home

Laura Robles, 14, takes a swab at a COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles on Nov. 11. The Lucira test kit is a nasal swab to be used by people aged 14 or older. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration announced in a post Tuesday night that it has issued an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 test for self-testing at home — and it returns rapid results.

Why it matters: Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus are accelerating across the U.S. This rapid home test could help reduce testing delays.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
8 hours ago - Health

South Australia to enter strict "circuit breaker" lockdown

People queuing at to enter a grocery story in Adelaide, South Australia, on Wednesday ahead of the midnight lockdown. Photo: Kelly Barnes/Getty Images

South Australia will enter a "circuit breaker" lockdown overnight in an attempt to quash a COVID-19 outbreak, state Premier Steven Marshall announced Wednesday, saying: "We are going hard and we are going early. Time is of the essence."

The big picture: 36 new coronavirus infections have been confirmed since the first community case for six months was detected in state capital Adelaide Sunday. All schools, construction, bars and eateries must close for six days from midnight. Only one person per household can leave home each day and exercise outside is prohibited under the rules. Regional travel and fast food delivery are both banned.

Go deeper: Australian city Melbourne to exit one of world's longest lockdowns