Cars snake around Dodger Stadium as people in Los Angeles, CA wait for coronavirus tests in the ballpark parking lot. Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Long lines for tests have reappeared across the U.S. with cases surging and families hoping to gather safely for Thanksgiving.
The big picture: Although the CDC advised Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving to prevent contracting and spreading COVID-19, AAA and the Transportation Security Administration expect millions of travelers this holiday.
Ontario officials announced new coronavirus lockdown measures for Toronto and Peel Region on Friday, as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged all residents to stay home, saying COVID-19 "cases across the country are spiking massively."
Why it matters: Canadian officials predict that by end of the month, the death toll from COVID-19 could be between 11,870 and 12,120, with the country's total cases between 366,500 and 378,600, Reuters reports. Canada has recorded 315,751 cases and 11,265 deaths since the pandemic began.
Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for the coronavirus at the beginning of this week and has been in quarantine, though he is not experiencing any symptoms, according to a spokesperson for the president's son.
Why it matters: His diagnosis adds to the list of people associated with President Trump who have been infected by the virus, including the president himself.