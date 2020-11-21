Long lines for tests have reappeared across the U.S. with cases surging and families hoping to gather safely for Thanksgiving.

The big picture: Although the CDC advised Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving to prevent contracting and spreading COVID-19, AAA and the Transportation Security Administration expect millions of travelers this holiday.

In photos:

People line up for free COVID-19 test ahead of Thanksgiving in Queens, NY on November 18. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Judiciary Square testing site in Washington, D.C. was busy on Wednesday, Nov. 18. People exiting reported wait times of two and a half hours. Photo: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Vehicles wait in lines with two-hour waits at drive-through testing at the Lawrence General Hospital parking lot in Lawrence, MA. Testing sites are throughout Lawrence, a high-risk city, during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at the Ann Street School Testing Center in Newark, New Jersey on Nov. 12. Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

People line up in their cars as members of the Utah National Guard give COVID-19 swab tests at the Utah County Health Department on Nov. 20 Salt Lake City, Utah. Utah's governor called up the National Guard to assist in COVID-19 testing and tracing as the state has seen a large spike in positive tests the last several months. Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

Health care workers administer free COVID-19 tests to people in their cars in the parking lot of the Columbus West Family Health and Wellness Center in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 19. Photo: STEPHEN ZENNER/AFP via Getty Images

People have their temperature taken as they wait in line to be checked in to receive a free COVID-19 test at the Angarai Testing Center in Silver Spring, Md., on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Photo: Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Bays are set up for patients in their vehicles in long lines with two-hour waits at drive-through testing at the Lawrence General Hospital parking lot in Lawrence, Mass. on Nov. 17. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

People wait in line at a COVID-19 walk-up test site in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 17. Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

People wait inside vehicles at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Miami Beach, Florida on Nov. 17. Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images