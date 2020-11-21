Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

In photos: Americans line up for coronavirus testing ahead of Thanksgiving

Cars snake around Dodger Stadium as people in Los Angeles, CA wait for coronavirus tests in the ballpark parking lot. Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

Long lines for tests have reappeared across the U.S. with cases surging and families hoping to gather safely for Thanksgiving.

The big picture: Although the CDC advised Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving to prevent contracting and spreading COVID-19, AAA and the Transportation Security Administration expect millions of travelers this holiday.

In photos:
People line up for free COVID-19 test ahead of Thanksgiving in Queens, NY on November 18. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The Judiciary Square testing site in Washington, D.C. was busy on Wednesday, Nov. 18. People exiting reported wait times of two and a half hours. Photo: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Vehicles wait in lines with two-hour waits at drive-through testing at the Lawrence General Hospital parking lot in Lawrence, MA. Testing sites are throughout Lawrence, a high-risk city, during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at the Ann Street School Testing Center in Newark, New Jersey on Nov. 12. Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
People line up in their cars as members of the Utah National Guard give COVID-19 swab tests at the Utah County Health Department on Nov. 20 Salt Lake City, Utah. Utah's governor called up the National Guard to assist in COVID-19 testing and tracing as the state has seen a large spike in positive tests the last several months. Photo: George Frey/Getty Images
Health care workers administer free COVID-19 tests to people in their cars in the parking lot of the Columbus West Family Health and Wellness Center in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 19. Photo: STEPHEN ZENNER/AFP via Getty Images
People have their temperature taken as they wait in line to be checked in to receive a free COVID-19 test at the Angarai Testing Center in Silver Spring, Md., on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Photo: Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Bays are set up for patients in their vehicles in long lines with two-hour waits at drive-through testing at the Lawrence General Hospital parking lot in Lawrence, Mass. on Nov. 17. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
People wait in line at a COVID-19 walk-up test site in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 17. Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
People wait inside vehicles at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Miami Beach, Florida on Nov. 17. Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
360 Clinic health care workers working with the Orange County Health Care Agency and city of Costa Mesa conducts testing at the drive-through self-administered COVID-19 testing super site at the Orange County Fair & Events Center on Thursday, Nov. 12. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Go deeper

Axios
20 hours ago - Health

Toronto, Peel placed under lockdown as COVID cases soar across Canada

A medical worker walks outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images

Ontario officials announced new coronavirus lockdown measures for Toronto and Peel Region on Friday, as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged all residents to stay home, saying COVID-19 "cases across the country are spiking massively."

Why it matters: Canadian officials predict that by end of the month, the death toll from COVID-19 could be between 11,870 and 12,120, with the country's total cases between 366,500 and 378,600, Reuters reports. Canada has recorded 315,751 cases and 11,265 deaths since the pandemic began.

Go deeper
Axios
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Vaccines: Pfizer applies for FDA emergency use authorization for COVID vaccine.
  2. Health: Coronavirus deaths will likely soar Pentagon to tighten restrictions after civilian leaders test positive — WHO recommends against use of remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment.
  3. Education: America's teachers are running on empty.
  4. Politics: Sen. Rick Scott tests positive.
  5. World: Europe's brutal coronavirus surge begins to ease after restrictions — Canada's Trudeau: "A normal Christmas" is out of the question.
Go deeper
Jacob Knutson
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr. speaking at CPAC in February 2020. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for the coronavirus at the beginning of this week and has been in quarantine, though he is not experiencing any symptoms, according to a spokesperson for the president's son.

Why it matters: His diagnosis adds to the list of people associated with President Trump who have been infected by the virus, including the president himself.

Go deeper

