NYC will again close public schools amid virus surge

A student is informed by a crossing guard of a temporary school closure in Brooklyn. Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images

New York City's public school system will close for in-person learning beginning Thursday after coronavirus positivity rates in the city topped 3%, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Why it matters: The city, which is staring down a second coronavirus wave after being the world's epicenter for the pandemic earlier this year, previously boasted having more students physically in classrooms than nearly any other locality in the country, per the New York Times.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Marisa Fernandez: The tough decision taps into the struggle of school districts all across the country during this time of peak community spread.

Worth noting: Despite the closure, indoor dining remains open at a reduced capacity across the state, per the Times.

What they're saying: Asked at a press conference if the school closure was a setback to the state's handling of the virus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said: "If you’re on the planet, the cases are going up."

  • "The whole world is going up. Right? The whole world. Every state in the nation is going up. Right? So success becomes what? How you’re doing relative to everybody else. That’s what success becomes.”
  • "And New Yorkers are doing better than everybody else."

The big picture: Hospitalizations in New York are steadily rising, and cases in the state have seen a dramatic jump this month — but the numbers are still well below the levels seen this spring, per the COVID Tracking Project.

Rebecca Falconer
15 hours ago - Health

South Australia to enter strict "circuit breaker" lockdown

People queuing at to enter a grocery story in Adelaide, South Australia, on Wednesday ahead of the midnight lockdown. Photo: Kelly Barnes/Getty Images

South Australia will enter a "circuit breaker" lockdown overnight in an attempt to quash a COVID-19 outbreak, state Premier Steven Marshall announced Wednesday, saying: "We are going hard and we are going early. Time is of the essence."

The big picture: 36 new coronavirus infections have been confirmed since the first community case for six months was detected in state capital Adelaide Sunday. All schools, construction, bars and eateries must close for six days from midnight. Only one person per household can leave home each day and exercise outside is prohibited under the rules. Regional travel and fast food delivery are both banned.

Andrew Witherspoon
10 hours ago - Health

Infections are rising in 83% of counties

Expand chart
Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

In the past two weeks, 83% of U.S. counties have seen their coronavirus cases increase, by an average of 156%.

Why it matters: This county-level map shows a more granular level of detail than our weekly state map, and makes clear that infections are soaring in almost every pocket of every state, in every region.

Erica PandeyMarisa Fernandez
10 hours ago - Economy & Business

The Thanksgiving time bomb

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are at new peaks, cities and states are weighing second lockdowns, and flu season is upon us — but we're all looking the other way.

Why it matters: Pandemic fatigue has set in and the nation has collectively stopped caring just in time for the holiday season. This Thanksgiving could be catastrophic for public health.

