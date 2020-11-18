Infections are rising in 83% of counties

In the past two weeks, 83% of U.S. counties have seen their coronavirus cases increase, by an average of 156%.

Why it matters: This county-level map shows a more granular level of detail than our weekly state map, and makes clear that infections are soaring in almost every pocket of every state, in every region.

The hotspots:

Crowley County, Colorado, and Lee County, Kentucky, had the first and third highest caseloads per 100,000 people this week. Both were the site of prison-based outbreaks.

Foster and Stutsman counties in North Dakota are in the top six.

Johnson County, Nebraska, population 5,197, is averaging 16.4 new cases a day this week.

The other side: The 461 counties that are decreasing have a seven-day average of 39.5 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the 69.7 per 100,000 for increasing counties.