Infections are rising in 83% of counties

Expand chart
Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

In the past two weeks, 83% of U.S. counties have seen their coronavirus cases increase, by an average of 156%.

Why it matters: This county-level map shows a more granular level of detail than our weekly state map, and makes clear that infections are soaring in almost every pocket of every state, in every region.

The hotspots:

  • Crowley County, Colorado, and Lee County, Kentucky, had the first and third highest caseloads per 100,000 people this week. Both were the site of prison-based outbreaks.
  • Foster and Stutsman counties in North Dakota are in the top six.
  • Johnson County, Nebraska, population 5,197, is averaging 16.4 new cases a day this week.

The other side: The 461 counties that are decreasing have a seven-day average of 39.5 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the 69.7 per 100,000 for increasing counties.

Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Cases are peaking now in most of the country — Health care workers at a breaking point — Axios-Ipsos poll: The coronavirus wakeup call.
  2. Economy: Vaccine hopes are powering Wall Street.
  3. Politics: Biden's coronavirus challenge: Reaching Trump voters.
  4. Social media: Cases are spiking, but our attention isn’t.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: Moderna's chief medical officer on its blockbuster vaccine news.
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 7 hours ago - Health

FDA approves first coronavirus test for self-testing at home

Laura Robles, 14, takes a swab at a COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles on Nov. 11. The Lucira test kit is a nasal swab to be used by people aged 14 or older. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration announced in a post Tuesday night that it has issued an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 test for self-testing at home — and it returns rapid results.

Why it matters: Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus are accelerating across the U.S. This rapid home test could help reduce testing delays.

Fadel Allassan
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chuck Grassley says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sen. Chuck Grassley. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Stringer

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has tested positive for the coronavirus, he tweeted Tuesday.

Why it matters: Grassley is the second oldest member of the Senate at 87 years old, meaning he is at high risk for a severe infection, according to the CDC. The Iowa senator is the third in the line of succession to the presidency as president pro tempore of the Senate.

