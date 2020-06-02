The latest: George Floyd protests nationwide

Protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people continued for a seventh across the U.S., with President Trump threatening on Monday to deploy the military if the unrest continues.

The latest: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told CNN on the president's quasi-offer: "Thank you but no thank you," and accused Trump of "calling out the American military for a photo opportunity."

The big picture: The National Guard members has been activated in at least 23 states and Washington, DC., with curfews in place in at least 40 cities after days of unrest, per CNN.

Of note: Preliminary results from an independent autopsy commissioned by Floyd's family found his death in the custody of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was "homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain," according to a statement from the family's attorney.

An updated official autopsy released by the Hennepin County medical examiner also determined that the manner of Floyd's death was "homicide," ruling it was caused by "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdued, restraint, and neck compression."

What's happening: Military police and park rangers used physical force and tear gas on peaceful protestors Trump could walk to the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, located just steps away from the White House across Lafayette Park, on Monday night, so he could "pay respects" to the church that was damaged by a fire on Sunday.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired the city's chief of police Steve Conrad after it was discovered that police officers had not activated their body cameras during the shooting of David McAtee, a local black business owner who was killed during protests early Monday morning.

