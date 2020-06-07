47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he has ordered National Guard to withdraw from D.C.

National Guard members deploy near the White House. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump announced in a tweet Sunday that he has ordered the National Guard to begin withdrawing from Washington, D.C.

Why it matters: The presence of federal law enforcement in the nation's capital had been a point of contention between Trump and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who described it as an "invasion of our city" on "Fox News Sunday."

  • Bowser formally requested on Thursday that Trump withdraw federal law enforcement and military personnel from the city, citing concerns about "unidentified federal personnel" who were not wearing badges or nametags.

The big picture: Saturday's protests in the nation's capital were likely the largest yet, but they remained mostly peaceful and no arrests were reported.

  • Bowser said Sunday that Trump's decision to send National Guard troops into the district only caused even more people to turn out and protest over the past few days.
  • A huge crowd assembled outside the White House, which has been completely encircled with more than a mile of fencing due to security concerns after Trump was rushed to a bunker May 29.

What he's saying:

"I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!"
— President Trump

Ursula Perano
May 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

D.C. mayor: Trump's tweets "hearken to the segregationist past of our country"

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that President Trump's tweets about protests over the death of George Floyd are "divisive" and draw from the "segregationist past of our country."

Driving the news: A Friday tweet by Trump, which was later flagged by Twitter for violating its rules about "glorifying violence," called protestors "THUGS" and used the phrase, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Colin Powell says he will vote for Biden over Trump

Former Secretary of State and retired four-star Gen. Colin Powell said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that he will be voting for Joe Biden in November, rebuking President Trump as a liar and claiming he has "drifted away" from the Constitution.

Why it matters: Powell is one of a number of GOP leaders and military officials who are either openly denouncing Trump or declining to say whether they will support his re-election in the wake of his response to the George Floyd protests.

