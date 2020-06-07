Trump says he has ordered National Guard to withdraw from D.C.

President Trump announced in a tweet Sunday that he has ordered the National Guard to begin withdrawing from Washington, D.C.

Why it matters: The presence of federal law enforcement in the nation's capital had been a point of contention between Trump and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who described it as an "invasion of our city" on "Fox News Sunday."

Bowser formally requested on Thursday that Trump withdraw federal law enforcement and military personnel from the city, citing concerns about "unidentified federal personnel" who were not wearing badges or nametags.

The big picture: Saturday's protests in the nation's capital were likely the largest yet, but they remained mostly peaceful and no arrests were reported.

Bowser said Sunday that Trump's decision to send National Guard troops into the district only caused even more people to turn out and protest over the past few days.

A huge crowd assembled outside the White House, which has been completely encircled with more than a mile of fencing due to security concerns after Trump was rushed to a bunker May 29.

What he's saying:

"I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!"

— President Trump

Go deeper: George Floyd updates