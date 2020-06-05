2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

D.C. mayor asks Trump to withdraw military and federal law enforcement

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser formally requested in a letter dated Thursday that President Trump remove "all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence" in place due to the protests over the killing of George Floyd from the city.

The big picture: Tensions between protesters and law enforcement in the capital have died down this week, with the demonstrations becoming overwhelmingly peaceful. Bowser has ended both the district's curfew and state of emergency.

  • Earlier this week, law enforcement deployed tear gas and physical force to disperse a peaceful crowd of protestors before a Trump photo op at a church near the White House.

What she's saying: Bowser also cited concerns about "unidentified federal personnel" without badges or name tags that could "pose both safety and national security risks."

  • "When citizens are unable to clearly identify legitimate law enforcement officers it creates unnecessary risks for protestors and officers."
  • "My view is that law enforcement should be in place to protect the rights of American citizens, not restrict them. I appreciate your prompt consideration of this request."

Go deeper: The president vs. the Pentagon

Go deeper

Felix Salmon
53 mins ago - Economy & Business

Unpacking a surprise jobs report

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Can we trust this morning's surprisingly good employment report?

  • The short answer: Yes.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The emergency era of environmental policy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Welcome to the crisis era of energy and environmental policymaking.

Driving the news: A new White House executive order, citing COVID-19, invokes emergency powers to accelerate and even waive some environmental reviews of infrastructure and energy projects.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kia Kokalitcheva
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

HBCUs are missing from the discussion on venture capital's diversity

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Venture capital is beginning a belated conversation about its dearth of black investors and support of black founders, but hasn't yet turned its attention to the trivial participation of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) as limited partners in funds.

Why it matters: This increases educational and economic inequality, as the vast majority of VC profits go to limited partners.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow