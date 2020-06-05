D.C. mayor asks Trump to withdraw military and federal law enforcement

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser formally requested in a letter dated Thursday that President Trump remove "all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence" in place due to the protests over the killing of George Floyd from the city.

The big picture: Tensions between protesters and law enforcement in the capital have died down this week, with the demonstrations becoming overwhelmingly peaceful. Bowser has ended both the district's curfew and state of emergency.

Earlier this week, law enforcement deployed tear gas and physical force to disperse a peaceful crowd of protestors before a Trump photo op at a church near the White House.

What she's saying: Bowser also cited concerns about "unidentified federal personnel" without badges or name tags that could "pose both safety and national security risks."

"When citizens are unable to clearly identify legitimate law enforcement officers it creates unnecessary risks for protestors and officers."

"My view is that law enforcement should be in place to protect the rights of American citizens, not restrict them. I appreciate your prompt consideration of this request."

Go deeper: The president vs. the Pentagon