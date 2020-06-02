46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Military helicopters use "show of force" vs. D.C. protesters

Protests in D.C. on Monday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Military helicopters in Washington, D.C., on Monday used a wind-blowing tactic to disperse protest crowds, and videos posted to Twitter showed civilians shaking beneath the gusts.

  • The "show-of-force" involves lowering a helicopter so close to the ground that it kicks up dirt and debris, driving targets away from the area. The N.Y. Times notes that it's often used by low-flying jets in combat zones.

The state of play: D.C. is under a 7 p.m. curfew as protests continue over the deaths of George Floyd. Tensions have risen in the nation's capital in recent days as law enforcement has deployed tear gas and physical force to disperse often-peaceful crowds.

The latest: George Floyd protests nationwide

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators outside of the White House on Monday. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people continued for a seventh day across the U.S., with President Trump threatening on Monday to deploy the military if the unrest continues.

The latest: Law enforcement in Washington, D.C., and Dallas, Texas, spent Monday night kettling in crowds that were protesting Floyd's death.

Cisco, Sony postpone events amid continued protests

Screenshot: Axios (via YouTube)

Cisco said Monday night that it is postponing the online version of Cisco Live, its major customer event, amid the ongoing protests that have followed the killing of George Floyd.

Why it matters: Cisco joins Sony, Electronic Arts and Google in delaying tech events planned for this week.

Twitter suspends fake antifa account tied to white nationalists

Twitter said Monday that it has suspended an account named "ANTIFA_US" which it says was tied to the white nationalist group Identity Evropa. Over the weekend, the account had called for violence and its posts had widely circulated online.

Why it matters: It's the latest example of social media being used to exploit and sharpen the very real divisions in American society. It's also the latest example of Twitter more aggressively rooting out false information on its platform.

