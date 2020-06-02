Military helicopters use "show of force" vs. D.C. protesters

Military helicopters in Washington, D.C., on Monday used a wind-blowing tactic to disperse protest crowds, and videos posted to Twitter showed civilians shaking beneath the gusts.

The "show-of-force" involves lowering a helicopter so close to the ground that it kicks up dirt and debris, driving targets away from the area. The N.Y. Times notes that it's often used by low-flying jets in combat zones.

The state of play: D.C. is under a 7 p.m. curfew as protests continue over the deaths of George Floyd. Tensions have risen in the nation's capital in recent days as law enforcement has deployed tear gas and physical force to disperse often-peaceful crowds.