1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

D.C. mayor says Trump's response to protests has caused more people to turn out

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that President Trump's response to the George Floyd protests, including the forcible clearing of demonstrators outside the White House last week, has had the effect of turning out even more protesters over the past few days.

Why it matters: Protests in Washington on Saturday were likely the largest yet, lasting all day and remaining largely peaceful amid a reduced federal law enforcement presence.

The big picture: Bowser, a Democrat who is one of just seven black female mayors of the 100 largest cities in the U.S., has repeatedly clashed with Trump over how to respond to protests in the nation's capital.

  • While Trump has urged a tough, militarized response to violent protests, Bowser has called on the president to withdraw thousands of National Guard troops and federal forces from the city.
  • On Friday, Bowser approved a giant mural in support of the Black Lives Matter movement that stretches down two blocks of 16th Street leading to the White House. She also announced that the intersection of 16th and H streets — where St. John's Episcopal Church is located — would be renamed "Black Lives Matter Plaza."

What she's saying:

"What Americans saw was federal police forces tear gassing peaceful Americans. And how they responded made clear to the president that Americans would exercise their First Amendment rights and they would do it peacefully. And what he actually did, as you saw for the remaining days, was turn out more people, and more people who were there for peaceful protest."
— Muriel Bowser

Ursula Perano
May 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

D.C. mayor: Trump's tweets "hearken to the segregationist past of our country"

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that President Trump's tweets about protests over the death of George Floyd are "divisive" and draw from the "segregationist past of our country."

Driving the news: A Friday tweet by Trump, which was later flagged by Twitter for violating its rules about "glorifying violence," called protestors "THUGS" and used the phrase, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Jacob Knutson
47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he has ordered National Guard to withdraw from D.C.

National Guard members deploy near the White House. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump announced in a tweet Sunday that he has ordered the National Guard to begin withdrawing from Washington, D.C.

Why it matters: The presence of federal law enforcement in the nation's capital had been a point of contention between Trump and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who described it as an "invasion of our city" on "Fox News Sunday."

Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Colin Powell says he will vote for Biden over Trump

Former Secretary of State and retired four-star Gen. Colin Powell said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that he will be voting for Joe Biden in November, rebuking President Trump as a liar and claiming he has "drifted away" from the Constitution.

Why it matters: Powell is one of a number of GOP leaders and military officials who are either openly denouncing Trump or declining to say whether they will support his re-election in the wake of his response to the George Floyd protests.

