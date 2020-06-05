D.C. paints giant Black Lives Matter sign on street leading to White House
Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
Washington D.C. painted Friday a giant sign in support of the Black Lives Matter movement that stretches down two blocks of 16th Street leading to the White House.
Why it matters: It is just north of Lafayette Square, which has been the center of the city's protests over the death of George Floyd — and was where peaceful protesters were cleared out earlier this week ahead of President Trump's photo op at St. John's Episcopal Church.
- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the intersection of 16th and H Streets — where St. John's is located — would be renamed "Black Lives Matter Plaza," per WAMU's Martin Austermuhle.
What they're saying: Black Lives Matter DC called the move "a performative distraction from real policy changes."
- "Bowser has consistently been on the wrong side of BLMDC history. This is to appease white liberals while ignoring our demands. Black Lives Matter means defund the police."
More photos:
