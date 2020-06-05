Washington D.C. painted Friday a giant sign in support of the Black Lives Matter movement that stretches down two blocks of 16th Street leading to the White House.

Why it matters: It is just north of Lafayette Square, which has been the center of the city's protests over the death of George Floyd — and was where peaceful protesters were cleared out earlier this week ahead of President Trump's photo op at St. John's Episcopal Church.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the intersection of 16th and H Streets — where St. John's is located — would be renamed "Black Lives Matter Plaza," per WAMU's Martin Austermuhle.

What they're saying: Black Lives Matter DC called the move "a performative distraction from real policy changes."

"Bowser has consistently been on the wrong side of BLMDC history. This is to appease white liberals while ignoring our demands. Black Lives Matter means defund the police."

More photos:

Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

