48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

D.C. paints giant Black Lives Matter sign on street leading to White House

Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

Washington D.C. painted Friday a giant sign in support of the Black Lives Matter movement that stretches down two blocks of 16th Street leading to the White House.

Why it matters: It is just north of Lafayette Square, which has been the center of the city's protests over the death of George Floyd — and was where peaceful protesters were cleared out earlier this week ahead of President Trump's photo op at St. John's Episcopal Church.

  • D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the intersection of 16th and H Streets — where St. John's is located — would be renamed "Black Lives Matter Plaza," per WAMU's Martin Austermuhle.

What they're saying: Black Lives Matter DC called the move "a performative distraction from real policy changes."

  • "Bowser has consistently been on the wrong side of BLMDC history. This is to appease white liberals while ignoring our demands. Black Lives Matter means defund the police."

More photos:

Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper: Black Lives Matter sues Trump, Barr for forcibly clearing White House protesters

Go deeper

Rashaan AyeshRebecca Falconer
Updated Jun 4, 2020 - World

In photos: People around the world show support for George Floyd

Protesters march in central London in solidarity with U.S. protesters and against racism in the United Kingdom on Wednesday. Sky News reports clashes with police overshadowed what had been a largely peaceful demonstration. Photo: Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

From Canada to New Zealand, people have turned out in their thousands to rally against racism and show their support this week for U.S. demonstrators protesting the death in police custody of George Floyd — mainly outside American embassies.

Why it matters: The tense situation in the U.S. has brought the discussion of racism and discrimination onto the global stage at a time when most of the world is consumed by the novel coronavirus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Protests for George Floyd continue for 10th day

Thousands of protesters march over the Brooklyn Bridge to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd in New York, United States on June 4. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

All four former Minneapolis police officers have been charged for George Floyd’s death and are in custody, including Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The latest: A man in Buffalo, New York bled out of one ear and lay motionless on the ground after police pushed him backward at a protest. He was later taken to the hospital and appeared to be alert, per a local reporter on the scene. Officers arrested five people during the protests in Niagara Square, a Buffalo Police Department statement noted.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Black Lives Matter sues Trump, Barr for forcibly clearing White House protesters

President Trump with Esper and Barr following behind him. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Civil rights groups filed a lawsuit Thursday against President Trump, Attorney General Bill Barr and other federal officials on behalf of Black Lives Matter and other peaceful protesters who were forcibly removed with rubber bullets and chemical irritants before Trump's photo-op at the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church on Monday.

What they're saying: "The President's shameless, unconstitutional, unprovoked, and frankly criminal attack on protesters because he disagreed with their views shakes the foundation of our nation’s constitutional order," said ACLU of D.C. legal director Scott Michelman. "And when the nation's top law enforcement officer becomes complicit in the tactics of an autocrat, it chills protected speech for all of us."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow