2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Federal judge limits Denver police use of tear gas and projectile weapons

Protesters march out of Civic Center Park in Denver on June 4, 2020. Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A federal judge in Colorado issued a temporary restraining order on Friday night banning the Denver Police Department from using chemical weapons or projectiles against peaceful demonstrators, NPR reports.

Why it matters: The order comes as police across the U.S. are being criticized for their tactics in response to demonstrators as they continue to protest the killing of George Floyd.

What he's saying: Judge R. Brooke Jackson called some of DPD's behavior against demonstrators to be "disgusting." The ruling follows a lawsuit filed by a group of protesters against the police department alleging officers violated their First Amendment rights, per NPR.

  • "I seek to balance citizens' constitutional rights against officers' ability to do their job," Jackson wrote. "However, the time is past to rely solely on the good faith and discretion of the Denver Police Department and its colleagues from other jurisdictions."

Yes, but: Jackson said that officers do need to be able to protect themselves against violent demonstrators and he provided guidelines for when law enforcement can use non-lethal weapons against protesters.

The state of play: In Denver, the City Council has already called for an investigation into the police department's use of force during the Floyd protests, which resulted in both injured demonstrators and journalists, The Denver Post reports.

  • Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen previously said the department will investigate the allegations as well, per the Post.

Go deeper: The policies that could help fix policing

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 6,800,604 — Total deaths: 396,591 — Total recoveries — 2,785,268Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 1,908,235 — Total deaths: 109,443 — Total recoveries: 491,706 — Total tested: 19,231,444Map.
  3. Public health: Some people are drinking and inhaling cleaning products in attempt to fight coronavirus Fauci: "Very concerned" about spread of virus amid George Floyd protests — Cities offer free testing for protesters.
  4. Tech: The pandemic is accelerating next-generation disease diagnostics — Robotics looks to copy software-as-a-service model as use of robots accelerates.
  5. Business: Sports, film production in California to resume June 12 after 3-month hiatus
  6. Education: Students and teachers flunked remote learning.
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerRashaan Ayesh
Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

George Floyd updates

A protester holds a placard reading "Covid kills People, Racism kills Communities" as they attend a demonstration in Manchester, northern England, on June 6, to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Photo: Paul Ellis/Contributor.

Thousands are gathering for a day of protests in Washington, D.C., almost two weeks after George Floyd's killing. Protesters in Australia and Europe staged anti-racism demonstrations on Saturday as well.

What's happening: A memorial service for Floyd is taking place in Raeford, North Carolina — near where he was born. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all flags to fly at half-staff to honor Floyd until sunset. Thousands of demonstrators have gathered in Philadelphia and Chicago.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Buffalo police officers arrested after shoving 75-year-old protester

Photo: Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP

Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault on Saturday after a video emerged of them shoving a 75-year-old protester while clearing a demonstration in the wake of George Floyd's killing, AP reports, citing prosecutors.

The state of play: Both officers pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, and were released without bail. After the law enforcement officers were initially suspended without pay on Friday, all 57 officers on the Buffalo Police Department's Emergency Response Team resigned in a show of support for their fellow officers' suspensions.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow