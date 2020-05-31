Massive demonstrations put police response to unrest in the spotlight

The response of some officers during demonstrations against police brutality in the U.S. has been criticized for being excessive by some officials and Black Lives Matter leaders.

Why it matters: The situation is tense across the U.S., with reports of protesters looting and burning buildings. While some police have responded with restraint and by monitoring the protests, others have used batons, tear gas, rubber bullets and other devices to disperse protesters and, in some cases, journalists.

What's happening: Authorities have fired tear gas during clashes with protesters for four straight nights in Minneapolis, where the protests began over the death in police custody of George Floyd. The unrest has spread to other U.S. cities over Floyd's death and other police-related killings of black men.

In New York City, video showed police officers driving their cars into a group of protesters. Mayor New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said of the incident, "If those protesters had just gotten out of the way, and not created an attempt to surround that vehicle we would not be talking about this situation."

In Florida, there have been reports of police using tear gas and pepper spray in cities including Miami and Tampa Bay.

In Denver, a Denver Post journalist tweeted a video captioned, "Cops responding with A LOT of tear gas."

In Colombus, police deployed tear gas to disperse crowds, but the local mayor of the Ohio city said he believed officers showed "great restraint" amid "a lot of taunting and things thrown at them," per ABC News.

In Seattle, tear gas was also deployed. The city's police department said in a statement a crowd became violent following a peaceful demonstration, throwing bottles at officers and "fireworks towards people attending the rally."

Of note: Georgetown Law professor Paul Butler, author of Chokehold: Policing Black Men, noted the response was different during demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions in Michigan.

"Unarmed people, many of whom are people of color, protest police brutality and are met with police brutality — flash grenades, tear gas, and rubber bullets," he told Vox. "But when armed, mainly white protesters storm the Michigan state capitol, the police just let them be."

What they're saying: President Trump and other leaders have praised police for their conduct amid violent scenes during the unrest.

"We support the right of peaceful protestors, and we hear their pleas," Trump said. "But what we are now seeing on the streets of our cities has nothing to do with justice or peace."

NYPD Chief Terence Monahan tweeted, "We'll always welcome protestors who want to peacefully express their views. When violent individuals throw bottles, rocks, and cause serious injuries to our officers — we will make arrests."

Fraternal Order of Police national president Patrick Yoes said in a statement last Thursday in response to Floyd's death, "We know what happens in communities when police officers lose the respect and trust of the public they protect."

"Especially after a tragedy like we saw in Minneapolis, we need to do two things," he continued. "Take a hard look at our own actions and conduct, correct them where necessary, and to regain that trust by continuing to hold ourselves to the highest possible standard in a transparent way."

The bottom line: Brooklyn College sociology professor Alex Vitale told AP authorities must look at how to facilitate "legitimate outpourings of anger" in managing protests while minimizing damage to people and property — though this can be difficult.