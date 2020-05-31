Major U.S. cities have implemented curfews and called on National Guard to mobilize as thousands of protesters gather across the nation to continue protesting the death of George Floyd.

The state of play: Hundreds have already been arrested as tensions continue to rise between protesters and local governments. Protesters are setting police cars on fire as freeways remain blocked and windows are shattered, per the Washington Post. Law enforcement officials are using tear gas and rubber bullets to try to disperse crowds and send protesters home.

Minneapolis police say they have been "overwhelmed" as they respond to hundreds of 911 calls about gunfire, property damage and burglaries, per the Post.

Protesters in New York City made their way to Trump Towers in Manhattan where at least seven people were arrested, according to The New York Times.

A crowd of protesters tried to tear down the statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo, who was also a police officer and the Philadelphia police commissioner in the late 1960s and early 1970s, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Where curfews have been implemented:

Atlanta, Georgia

Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Los Angeles, California

Denver, Colorado

Seattle, Washington

Portland, Oregon

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland Ohio

Lousiville, Kentucky

