Minneapolis unrest as hundreds protest death of George Floyd

Minneapolis police used tear gas during clashes with protesters demanding justice Tuesday night for George Floyd, an African American who died in police custody, according to multiple news reports.

Driving the news: The FBI is investigating Floyd's death after video emerged of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck for several minutes, ignoring protests that he couldn't breathe. Hundreds of protesters attended the demonstration at the intersection where Floyd died, per the Guardian.

What's happening: The demonstration was peaceful and organizers called for protests to remain calm, according to CBS Minnesota.

But a small group of demonstrators who marched to a city police precinct damaged the building's window and squad cars, the news outlet reports.

Police deployed tear gas and rubber bullets, per WCCO.

The big picture: Floyd was being arrested on suspicion of committing forgery and police say he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs and resisted arrest before suffering from "medical distress."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the four officers involved in the incident had been fired.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.