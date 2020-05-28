16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump asks DOJ and FBI to expedite probe into George Floyd's death

President Trump during an event at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Wednesday evening that he's asked federal investigators to expedite an investigation into the death in police custody of George Floyd, which sparked protests this week.

The big picture: "At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd," Trump tweeted. "I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!" Minneapolis's mayor said Tuesday the four officers involved in the incident had been fired.

Go deeper: Biden compares "tragic" death of George Floyd to Eric Garner

Go deeper

Minneapolis mayor calls for arrest of officer involved in George Floyd death

Protesters decry the death of George Floyd on May 26 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey publicly called on Wednesday for charges to be filed against the arresting officer seen kneeling for several minutes on the neck of George Floyd, a black man who died shortly after the police encounter on Monday.

Driving the news: Frey's announcement follows a night of protests over Floyd's death and news that the FBI will investigate the incident for possible civil rights violations. Frey tweeted Tuesday that the four officers involved have been terminated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden compares "tragic" death of George Floyd to Eric Garner

Joe Biden at a virtual event last month. Photo: JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Before former Vice President Joe Biden began his virtual event with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday, he addressed the recent officer-involved death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis.

What they're saying: Biden referenced the 2014 death of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died after a New York police officer used an illegal chokehold on him during an arrest.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Minneapolis unrest as hundreds protest death of George Floyd

Tear gas is fired as police clash with protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minneapolis police used tear gas during clashes with protesters demonstrating Tuesday night over the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody, according to multiple news reports and images shared to social media.

Driving the news: The FBI is investigating Floyd's death after video emerged of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck for several minutes, ignoring protests that he couldn't breathe. Hundreds of protesters attended the demonstration at the intersection where Floyd died, per the Guardian.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy