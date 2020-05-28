President Trump tweeted Wednesday evening that he's asked federal investigators to expedite an investigation into the death in police custody of George Floyd, which sparked protests this week.

The big picture: "At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd," Trump tweeted. "I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!" Minneapolis's mayor said Tuesday the four officers involved in the incident had been fired.

