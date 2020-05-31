24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

De Blasio defends NYPD: protesters should've "gotten out of the way"

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to a video of New York City police officers driving their cars into a group of protesters, saying, "If those protesters had just gotten out of the way, and not created an attempt to surround that vehicle we would not be talking about this situation," The New York Time's Mara Gay reports.

The state of play: An overhead clip shows a video of NYPD cars being surrounded by protesters before driving into the crowd, forcing some of the demonstrators to the ground. Calls for de Blasio to resign from his post as mayor of New York City are trending on Twitter following his response to the protests.

  • De Blasio also said, “It is a troubling video, and I wish they hadn’t done that, but we have to be clear... they were being surrounded by a violent crowd," per Spectrum News NY1's Gloria Pazmino.

Watch the clip:

