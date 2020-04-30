35 mins ago - Health

In photos: Protesters storm Michigan Capitol over coronavirus restrictions

Marisa Fernandez

Armed protesters provide security as demonstrators take part in an "American Patriot Rally." Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of Michigan residents demonstrated outside the state Capitol Thursday with signs, flags and guns protesting against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus restrictions. Some were successful in pushing inside the building.

Why it matters: State lawmakers are expected to vote Thursday on whether to extend the state of emergency for another 28 days before it expires at midnight. Protesters in Michigan and throughout the country are calling on states to reopen businesses and resume work, though the majority of Americans support lockdown measures.

By the numbers: Michigan has reported 41,379 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,789 deaths — the third most out of any state.

Protestors try to enter the Michigan House of Representative chamber and are being kept out by the Michigan State Police. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
A protestor with a sign that has Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer depicted as Adolph Hitler. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
Ryan Kelley, a protest organizer, for the American Patriot Rally organized by the Michigan United for Liberty for the reopening of businesses. Photo: Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
Protestors try to enter the Michigan House of Representative chamber. Photo: Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to lift state's shelter-in-place order at midnight

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, informing President Vladimir Putin of the development in a televised meeting on Thursday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.2 million people and killed over 231,000 worldwide as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 239,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 25 mins ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

As states try to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus while easing restrictions, unemployment filings in the U.S. topped 30 million in six weeks, with another 3.8 million Americans jobless claims filed last week.

The big picture: State labor departments have been overwhelmed by the rush of people seeking unemployment benefits. The number of unemployed could be higher than the weekly figures suggest.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Marisa Fernandez

More states issue stay-at-home orders as coronavirus crisis escalates

Data: Axios reporting; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Editor's note: This page is no longer being updated. See the latest U.S. coronavirus news here.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated Apr 6, 2020 - Health