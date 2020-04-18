California, Texas and New Hampshire residents staged protests on Friday and Saturday opposing state closures of businesses and schools that aim to slow the spread of the coronavirus by enforcing social distancing.

Why it matters: Leading coronavirus modeling shows that the country's collective sacrifice of an economic shutdown — which has resulted in 22 million jobless claims — has likely prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths, serving as a sign that social distancing is working.

But, the U.S. cannot afford to stay in lockdown until a cure or vaccine arrives. Safely reopening communities and economies requires information that is currently difficult to find.

Flashback: President Trump began fueling reopening protests in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia on Friday via Twitter.

Jessica Lilly, right, with her children aged 7 and 4, join a crowd gathered at the corner of Main Street and Walnut Avenue in Huntington Beach, Calif., to protest state closures on April 17. Photo: Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Protesters yell in unison when Infowars' Alex Jones arrives for an April 18 protest at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

A protestor in Austin, Texas on April 18. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Protesters at the Texas State Capital on April 18 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Hundreds of New Hampshire residents rally at the State House in Concord on April 18, calling on the government to re-open the state. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

