New Hampshire residents rally at the State House in Concord on April 18, calling on the government to re-open the state for business. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
California, Texas and New Hampshire residents staged protests on Friday and Saturday opposing state closures of businesses and schools that aim to slow the spread of the coronavirus by enforcing social distancing.
Why it matters: Leading coronavirus modeling shows that the country's collective sacrifice of an economic shutdown — which has resulted in 22 million jobless claims — has likely prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths, serving as a sign that social distancing is working.
But, the U.S. cannot afford to stay in lockdown until a cure or vaccine arrives. Safely reopening communities and economies requires information that is currently difficult to find.
At least 50% more people died in China's coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan than previously announced, with the death toll jumping from 2,579 to 3,869, official state media admitted Friday, AP reports.
Why it matters: China's numbers have come under fierce criticism. The change shows that Beijing is likely responding to both domestic and international pressure regarding how it evaluates the number of dead in Wuhan.