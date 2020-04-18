1 hour ago - Health

In photos: Americans gather to protest social distancing

Orion Rummler

New Hampshire residents rally at the State House in Concord on April 18, calling on the government to re-open the state for business. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

California, Texas and New Hampshire residents staged protests on Friday and Saturday opposing state closures of businesses and schools that aim to slow the spread of the coronavirus by enforcing social distancing.

Why it matters: Leading coronavirus modeling shows that the country's collective sacrifice of an economic shutdown — which has resulted in 22 million jobless claims — has likely prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths, serving as a sign that social distancing is working.

  • But, the U.S. cannot afford to stay in lockdown until a cure or vaccine arrives. Safely reopening communities and economies requires information that is currently difficult to find.

Flashback: President Trump began fueling reopening protests in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia on Friday via Twitter.

Jessica Lilly, right, with her children aged 7 and 4, join a crowd gathered at the corner of Main Street and Walnut Avenue in Huntington Beach, Calif., to protest state closures on April 17. Photo: Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images
Sarah Mason joins a crowd at Huntington Beach, Calif., to protest state closures on April 17. Photo: Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images
Police officers watch the crowd at Huntington Beach, Calif. as they protest state closures on April 17. Photo: Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images
Protestors in Huntington Beach, Calif. protest state closures on April 17. Photo: Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images
Protesters yell in unison when Infowars' Alex Jones arrives for an April 18 protest at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
A protestor in Austin, Texas on April 18. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images
Protesters at the Texas State Capital on April 18 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images
Hundreds of New Hampshire residents rally at the State House in Concord on April 18, calling on the government to re-open the state. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Hundreds of New Hampshire residents rally at the State House in Concord on April 18, calling on the government to reopen the state. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Hundreds of New Hampshire residents rally at the State House in Concord on April 18, calling on the government to re-open the state. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

President Trump's decision this week to withhold money from the World Health Organization could damage its efforts to fight the next pandemic and other health threats.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.2 million people and killed over 157,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 581,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Axios

Map: U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

"Nursing homes are the single biggest fear in all of this. Vulnerable people in one place. It is the feeding frenzy for this virus," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Saturday.

Catch up quick: Outside of inpatient health care settings, the CDC has recorded the largest chunk of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, per data released on Friday.

Axios

China raises coronavirus death toll in Wuhan by 50%

A view of Wuhan. Photo: Getty Images

At least 50% more people died in China's coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan than previously announced, with the death toll jumping from 2,579 to 3,869, official state media admitted Friday, AP reports.

Why it matters: China's numbers have come under fierce criticism. The change shows that Beijing is likely responding to both domestic and international pressure regarding how it evaluates the number of dead in Wuhan.

