59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Michigan protesters rally over Gov. Whitmer's stay-at-home order

Ursula Perano

Photo: Elaine Cromie/Getty Images

Protestors stormed the state Capitol on Wednesday in response to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stringent stay-at-home order, NBC News reports.

The latest: The Michigan Conservative Coalition and the Michigan Freedom Fund organized the event, designated "Operation Gridlock." Coordinators invited participants to instigate traffic jams — writing on Facebook: "Do not park and walk — stay in your vehicles!"

  • But some demonstrators abandoned their cars and congregated at the Capitol building in Lansing to wave flags and signs.

"Open up Michigan" and "lock her up" chants targeted Whitmer, who earlier on Wednesday, said it was a "sad irony" that the protest could result in a longer stay-at-home order, per NBC.

  • Lt. Brian Oleksyk of the Michigan State Police said that "for the majority, the protest is peaceful," adding most participants "have been following the social distancing."

The big picture: More than 27,000 cases have been confirmed in the state with at least 1,700 deaths, per Johns Hopkins University data.

Michigan's stay-at-home order is one of the most restrictive in the U.S., including bans on residents traveling to in-state vacation homes, using motor boats, and harsh guidelines for business operations, NBC writes.

  • Violators may be subject to misdemeanor charges.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: EU advises members on criteria for relaxing quarantine

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Large-scale testing, contact tracing, a health system that can withstand new patient surges, and a sustained pattern of lowered coronavirus infections are all necessary for countries to relax quarantines, the European Commission advised its members on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Spain's industrial and construction workers are heading back to work this week, and a limited number of businesses and shops are reopening in regions throughout Italy. In the U.S., President Trump is pushing for a May 1 reopening.

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates: Trump to release reopening guidelines Thursday

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The federal government plans to release guidelines on Thursday for reopening parts of the U.S. economy, President Trump said at Wednesday's White House coronavirus briefing.

The big picture: The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 632,000 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 3.1 million tests have been conducted and 51,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Wednesday. More than 27,000 Americans have died of COVID-19.

Axios

Credit Karma CEO: Consumers must be proactive to protect credit scores

Photo: Axios Events

Credit Karma founder and CEO Kenneth Lin warned during an Axios virtual event on Wednesday that consumers need to be proactive in order to protect their credit scores, especially if they miss expected payments as a result of the coronavirus shutdown.

The state of play: Lin suggested two important steps for all American consumers if they're forced to miss any payments — even if they've been promised leniency by their landlords or banks — reaching out to lenders and documenting all communications that result. "People who are prepared now will be in a better situation for the recovery," he told Axios' Dan Primack.

