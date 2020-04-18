1 hour ago - Health

The fog of coronavirus

Felix Salmon

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

We're fighting the greatest public-health crisis in a century, and we barely understand our enemy. We cannot afford to stay in lockdown until a cure or vaccine arrives — but anybody trying to reopen our cities needs information that is frustratingly difficult to find.

The big picture. The single biggest obstacle to reopening the economy is a lack of visibility: We don't know the scope of the pandemic itself, or its economic fallout, or how its trajectory will change as we embark upon an ad-hoc effort to reopen the economy.

Where it stands: The Trump administration's plan for reopening the American economy explicitly calls for "up-to-date data" — but very few state or local leaders will actually have strong data on which to base their decision-making.

We don't know how many people the coronavirus has killed, or how many people have had it.

  • The official tally of over 37,000 deaths is too low, because it's based on people who died after testing positive for the coronavirus, but we don't know how low.

We don't know how many Americans have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus shutdown.

  • The official tally is 22 million new applications for unemployment benefits. But millions more haven't been able to make it through the application process, or haven't tried.
  • The biggest employers will be able to rehire their legions of workers, but the bigger concern is the businesses that will never be able to reopen. We don't know how many of them there will be.

We don’t know when we'll have a treatment, whether summer will tame the spread, or whether the virus could return in the fall even stronger. We don't know whether we're immune once we've had it, or for how long.

  • We don't know whether tech will allow us to trace it, or whether enough Americans would sign up for that, even if it does.
  • We don’t know when it’ll be safe to fly, go to a game, or pack into a school or a church. 

Be smart: It’s shocking and a bit scary how much we do not know, despite how much we now do know.

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

President Trump's decision this week to withhold money from the World Health Organization could damage its efforts to fight the next pandemic and other health threats.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.2 million people and killed over 157,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 581,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Map: U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

"Nursing homes are the single biggest fear in all of this. Vulnerable people in one place. It is the feeding frenzy for this virus," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Saturday.

Catch up quick: Outside of inpatient health care settings, the CDC has recorded the largest chunk of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, per data released on Friday.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 2,297,712 — Total deaths: 158,202 — Total recoveries — 586,290
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 716,883 — Total deaths: 37,659 — Total recoveries — 59,984 — Total tested: 3,574,392
  3. Administration latest: Pentagon extends freeze on U.S. troop movement through June 30 — USDA announces $19 billion food assistance program.
  4. Public health updates: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls nursing homes a "feeding frenzy" for coronavirus — One in three jobs held by women in the U.S. has been deemed essential.
  5. World latest: The U.S. and Canada close border for 30 more days — Japan and Singapore struggle to control new waves of infections.
  6. Business updates: The single biggest obstacle to reopening the economy is a lack of visibility on the scope of the pandemic.
  7. 1 sports thing: NBA players will see their checks reduced by 25% starting May 15.
  8. 1 🏛 thing: The virus has catalyzed a wave of free online cultural and educational programming.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answered — Masks, lending books and self-isolating — Exercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal health — Answers about the virus from Axios experts — What to know about social distancing — How to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

