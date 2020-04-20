15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

3 southern states will begin to ease coronavirus lockdowns

Ursula Perano

Gov. Brian Kemp. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Governors in Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina have announced plans to ease their coronavirus lockdowns.

The latest: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) announced plans on Monday to allow some non-essential businesses to re-open on Friday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

  • The state's shelter in-place order will remain active until April 30. But indoor facilities including gyms, bowling alleys and salons will be allowed to re-open — so long as they maintain social distancing requirements and abide by other safety rules.
  • Restaurants will also be allowed to re-open on April 27 so long as they meet guidelines that are set to be released this week.
  • The "medically fragile" are being encouraged to remain home until May 13.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) also announced on Monday that he will not be extending the state's stay-at-home order past April 30 and that businesses will be permitted to re-open next week, per the Tennessean.

  • But some local restrictions could remain in place, particularly in the state's larger cities.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) said on Monday that some retail shopping facilities will be permitted to re-open that had previously been deemed "non-essential," per The State.

  • Stores will still be required to abide by social distancing rules and tightened occupancy limits.
  • Facilities that involve close human contact including salons and gyms will remain closed.

The big picture: President Trump has encouraged governors of states with "beautifully low" numbers to re-open their economies. Trump's "slow the spread" policies only extend at the federal level until May 1.

  • Public health officials have expressed concerns that re-opening too early could cause a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Restrictions are beginning to be relaxed across Europe as coronavirus case numbers stabilized in several countries, the BBC reports.

Zoom in: Germany has reopened some stores, Poland is permitting visits to parks and forests and in Norway students have returned to preschool. In Denmark, where preschool and elementary school students went back last Wednesday, dental surgeries, hair salons and tattoo parlors also reopened Monday, per the BBC.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 12 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 761,000 on Monday, while total deaths surged past 40,700.

The big picture: Both Republican and Democratic governors expressed confusion, frustration at Trump's call to "liberate" states in defiance of stay-at-home orders. Some have said testing capacity is not where it needs to be to reopen states.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 5 hours ago - Health
Jacob Knutson

Maryland to receive 500,000 coronavirus tests from South Korea

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that South Korea is sending the state 5,000 coronavirus kits, which can be made into 500,000 tests, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Why it matters: A lack of reliable testing supplies has hindered efforts to understand how widespread the virus is both in Maryland and across the country. Increasing testing is also a key requirement states must reach before they can relax stay-at-home orders.

Go deeperArrow5 hours ago - Health