Trump calls on governors with "beautifully low" coronavirus numbers to reopen on May 1

President Trump told governors on a conference call today that he wants to begin to reopen the U.S. economy on May 1.

He called on governors with low coronavirus numbers to begin to reopen their economies on May 1, with the caveat that states should go at their own pace.

"You states with beautifully low numbers, let's get your states open and get back to work," Trump said, according to one person on the call and one person familiar with the call.

The White House distributed a document of guidelines for "Opening up America Again" that offers proposed phased reopenings in state or regions that meet certain "gating" criteria.

It includes metrics around cases, symptoms and hospital capacity.

It also includes 3 distinct phases for states, beginning when they satisfy an initial list of progress based on the metrics above.

A slightly softer lockdown, with a phased reopening of some offices and social distancing still encouraged. For non-vulnerable population, life largely returns to normal. Non-essential travel can resume for non-vulnerable populations. For vulnerable populations, life can begin to normalize, but with social distancing for those people.

