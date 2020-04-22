55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he "strongly" disagrees with Georgia governor reopening state

Orion Rummler

President Trump said at a press conference Wednesday that he "strongly" disagrees with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's plans to reopen some non-essential businesses, like gyms and barber shops, as soon as this week.

Why it matters: It's a rare rebuke of a Republican governor and Trump ally that comes as the president has sought to reopen parts of the country, even encouraging protests against stay-at-home orders across several states.

What he's saying: Trump said that Kemp's plans to reopen indoor facilities including gyms, bowling alleys and salons are in violation of the White House guidelines for reopening the economy, which require states to report a downward trajectory of coronavirus cases for 14 days.

  • "It's just too soon. I think it's too soon," Trump said, listing barber shops and tattoo parlors as examples of Georgia businesses that can wait to reopen."They can wait a little bit longer. Just a little bit, not much. Because safety has to predominate."
  • "But, at the same time, he must do what he thinks is right," the president added. "I want him to do what he thinks is right. But I disagree with him on what he's doing."

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, added at the briefing: "If I were advising the governor, I would tell him that he should be careful. I would advise him not to just turn the switch on and go. Because there is a danger of a rebound."

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The world is facing its gravest challenge in decades, but geopolitical tensions won’t wait until it’s over.

The big picture: President Trump's threat on Wednesday to “destroy” Iranian boats that harass U.S. ships comes amid rumors about Kim Jong-un's health, arrests in Hong Kong of leading pro-democracy activists, and clashes in Afghanistan that could further undermine the peace process there. 

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Rebecca Falconer

Trump says Harvard "is going to return" stimulus money

President Trump during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Harvard issued a statement denying the university had accepted stimulus money meant for small businesses after President Trump said Tuesday the school should return federal funding.

Driving the news: A reporter asked at Tuesday's White House briefing if other big businesses would be asked to return federal government dollars after Shake Shack announced Sunday the chain would hand back its entire $10 million Paycheck Protection Program loan. "Harvard’s going to pay back the money," Trump said.

