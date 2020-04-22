President Trump said at a press conference Wednesday that he "strongly" disagrees with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's plans to reopen some non-essential businesses, like gyms and barber shops, as soon as this week.

Why it matters: It's a rare rebuke of a Republican governor and Trump ally that comes as the president has sought to reopen parts of the country, even encouraging protests against stay-at-home orders across several states.

What he's saying: Trump said that Kemp's plans to reopen indoor facilities including gyms, bowling alleys and salons are in violation of the White House guidelines for reopening the economy, which require states to report a downward trajectory of coronavirus cases for 14 days.

"It's just too soon. I think it's too soon," Trump said, listing barber shops and tattoo parlors as examples of Georgia businesses that can wait to reopen."They can wait a little bit longer. Just a little bit, not much. Because safety has to predominate."

"But, at the same time, he must do what he thinks is right," the president added. "I want him to do what he thinks is right. But I disagree with him on what he's doing."

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, added at the briefing: "If I were advising the governor, I would tell him that he should be careful. I would advise him not to just turn the switch on and go. Because there is a danger of a rebound."

