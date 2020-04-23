59 mins ago - Health

Cuomo warns of second coronavirus wave if restrictions eased too soon

Rebecca Falconer

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives a press briefingon in Albany on April 17. Photo: Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pushed back on calls to reopen the state's economy following an anti-lockdown protest outside the state Capitol in Albany on Wednesday.

The big picture: Cuomo said at a briefing Wednesday there were 474 deaths in last 24 hours, a decrease 481 deaths in the previous 24-hour period. But he warned of a potential "second wave" if restrictions were hastily relaxed. "We get the economic anxiety," he told the briefing. "The question is how do you respond to it and do you respond to it in a way that jeopardizes public health and possibly causes more people to die?" Cuomo suggested those wanting to work could "get a job as an essential worker." He doubled down on his comments on CNN Wednesday night.

Go deeper: In photos: Groups protest coronavirus lockdowns across the U.S.

Go deeper

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

States in the South and Midwest became the latest to move toward the reopening of their economies following coronavirus lockdowns, as California's governor strengthened measures Wednesday. Coronavirus cases have surged past 840,400 and the death toll now exceeds 46,600, per Johns Hopkins.

Lockdown measures: Gov. Gavin Newsom made clear at a news briefing that California's stay-at-home orders and business restrictions would reman in place, as he announced plans to add at least 80 more testing sites, mainly in underserved communities, and train up to 10,000 contact tracers.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The world is facing its gravest challenge in decades, but geopolitical tensions won’t wait until it’s over.

The big picture: President Trump's threat on Wednesday to “destroy” Iranian boats that harass U.S. ships comes amid rumors about Kim Jong-un's health, arrests in Hong Kong of leading pro-democracy activists, and clashes in Afghanistan that could further undermine the peace process there. 

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health
Fadel Allassan

Cuomo says Bloomberg volunteered to help develop "tracing army"

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has volunteered to develop a contact tracing program to help the tri-state area, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Cuomo has previously said contact tracing — tracking down people who have interacted with coronavirus patients — is a key component to the "phased reopening of the economy" when the outbreak is under control in New York.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow13 hours ago - Health