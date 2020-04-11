55 mins ago - Health

Leading coronavirus modeling shows that social distancing is working

Caitlin Owens

Leading coronavirus modeling has recently lowered its projection for the number of American deaths, a sign that social distancing is working.

Data: IHME; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Between the lines: By the time we recognized that the virus was spreading in the U.S., we were left with two terrible options: Allow hundreds of thousands — if not millions — of Americans to die, or shut down the economy. We chose the latter, and the numbers are showing that our collective sacrifices have likely prevented the former, for now.

The bottom line: If we stop social distancing too early, or don't take the right precautions to prevent future outbreaks, the number of projected deaths could jump right back up.

World coronavirus updates: U.S. passes Italy on reported deaths

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. reported the highest coronavirus death toll in the world as of Saturday, per Johns Hopkins data. 18,860 Americans have died.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine sacrifices made so far.

Updated 14 mins ago - Health
Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

U.S. coronavirus updates: U.S. passes Italy on reported deaths

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. passed Italy for recorded coronavirus deaths on Saturday, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 19,7000 Americans have died.

The big picture: The pandemic is exposing — and deepening — many of the nation's great inequalities.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 1,733,792 — Total deaths: 106,469 — Total recoveries: 395,418Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 514,415 — Total deaths: 19,882 — Total recoveries: 29,327Map.
  3. Public health latest: New FDA guidelines focus on protecting food service workers — Drugmaker Gilead is set to release clinical trial data for a potential treatment.
  4. 2020 latest: Maryland's June 2 primary will be "primarily through mail-in ballots" — Republicans worried about Trump's daily briefings, eventual plan to restart economy.
  5. Business latest: Coronavirus supply chain issues results in tons of wasted food — Some smaller airlines won't have to provide federal government with collateral.
  6. Federal government update: Most of U.S. won't be able to reopen by May 1— Efforts to increase work requirements for food stamps paused — Tech companies are stepping into the void.
  7. World: Coronavirus lockdown reveals long-unseen Indian skylinesCrime drops as coronavirus keeps people home.
  8. 🌷🐇 Easter weekend: America's biggest test yet on social distancing — Coronavirus prompts extreme efforts against Easter gatherings.
  9. 1 Gen Z thing: The coronavirus may be a defining experience.
  10. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingQ&A: Minimizing your coronavirus risk.
  11. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it.

