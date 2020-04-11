Leading coronavirus modeling shows that social distancing is working

Leading coronavirus modeling has recently lowered its projection for the number of American deaths, a sign that social distancing is working.

Data: IHME; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Between the lines: By the time we recognized that the virus was spreading in the U.S., we were left with two terrible options: Allow hundreds of thousands — if not millions — of Americans to die, or shut down the economy. We chose the latter, and the numbers are showing that our collective sacrifices have likely prevented the former, for now.

The bottom line: If we stop social distancing too early, or don't take the right precautions to prevent future outbreaks, the number of projected deaths could jump right back up.