2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Facebook deletes events for anti-quarantine protests in three states

Ursula Perano

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook said on Monday that it has deleted events for anti-quarantine protests in Nebraska, New Jersey and California that defied government guidelines, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Facebook has faced calls over the years to better police content shared on its site — which often featured misinformation. The platform says it will align with public health officials in supporting stay-at-home orders, which experts argue are essential to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

  • "Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook ... For this same reason, events that defy government’s guidance on social distancing aren’t allowed on Facebook," Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said.
  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told ABC News Monday that content arguing that social-distancing is ineffective would "classify as harmful misinformation."

Mike Allen

Facebook unveils county-level maps of people with coronavirus symptoms

Photo: Gerard Julien/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook unveiled Monday county-by-county maps of people with coronavirus symptoms, and says they'll be updated daily throughout the crisis.

Why it matters: "I think providing aggregate data to governments and health officials is one of the most important tools tech companies can provide to help respond to COVID," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Axios.

15 hours ago - Technology
Marisa FernandezCourtenay Brown

The randomness of "essential" businesses

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Landscaping companies, gun stores, golf courses, live wrestling matches: Businesses considered "essential" in one state aren't designated the same way in others.

Why it matters: A patchwork of coronavirus-era policies is causing confusion — plus envy and resentment — across the country, with calls for clearer federal guidelines about what should and shouldn't remain open.

16 hours ago - Economy & Business
Fadel Allassan

New York City cancels large events through June

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Photo: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images

New York City has cancelled all non-essential events during the month of June, Mayor Bill De Blasio announced on Monday.

Why it matters: The order will cancel iconic annual city events, like the Pride, Puerto Rican Day and Celebrate Israel parades. De Blasio said the city is working with event organizers to reschedule for later in the year.

  • "We're going to miss all three of them in June, but they will be back," De Blasio said, adding, "We're going to do it when it's the right time."
12 hours ago - Health