Another 4.4 million filed for unemployment last week amid coronavirus crisis

Courtenay Brown
Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.

Why it matters: More than 26 million Americans have filed jobless claims in recent weeks as the coronavirus pandemic takes a never-before-seen toll on the job market.

Between the lines: The labor market wreck is likely worse than the government's figures suggest.

  • Unemployment offices across the country have been overwhelmed by the deluge of filings and processing has been delayed. Additionally, they're racing to catch up to the adjusted requirements for unemployment laid out in the federal coronavirus stimulus.
  • California, Florida, Texas and Georgia saw the biggest surge in new unemployment claims.

The bottom line: The official unemployment rate for April won't be released until next month, but economists predict the figure could rival that seen during the Great Depression.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday all World Health Organization member nations should support an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "If you're going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison said. France and the U.K. have said the focus should be on fighting the virus, "not to apportion blame," Reuters notes.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More states moved toward reopening their economies following coronavirus lockdowns, as California's governor strengthened measures Wednesday. Coronavirus cases have surged past 842,600 and the death toll now exceeds 46,700, per Johns Hopkins.

Lockdown measures: Gov. Gavin Newsom made clear at a news briefing that California's stay-at-home orders and business restrictions would reman in place, as he announced plans to add at least 80 more testing sites, mainly in underserved communities, and train up to 10,000 contact tracers.

Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus has hit American farmers from all sides

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. farmers are fighting for their livelihoods as the coronavirus pandemic slashes commodity values, cuts off supply chains and closes markets around the globe to their products.

Why it matters: Farmers are at the center of industries being hardest hit by the virus and states' stay-at-home orders.

