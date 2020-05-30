Trump: White House protestors would be met with "vicious dogs" if they breached fence

President Trump tweeted Saturday that "the most vicious dogs, and the most ominous weapons" would have greeted protestors at the White House had they breached the area's fence on Friday night.

What's happening: Demonstrators protesting the killing of George Floyd gathered around the White House on Friday, as police cracked down on similar protests across the country.

What he's saying: "Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the 'protesters' scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard - didn’t know what hit them.

Trump also claimed that the protestors were "professionally organized," a theory popular amid some of the president's supporters, and took a jab at Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for not getting local law enforcement involved.

"The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen," Trump wrote Saturday morning.

"That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. 'We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and good practice.' As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you!"

Between the lines: Twitter did not immediately respond when asked if Trump's tweets violated the site's rules on violence, since his previous post that threatened shooting in response to civil unrest in Minneapolis was tagged for that reason.

Go deeper: Police officer in George Floyd killing charged with third-degree murder