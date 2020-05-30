26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: White House protestors would be met with "vicious dogs" if they breached fence

President Trump meets with industry executives on May 29. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Saturday that "the most vicious dogs, and the most ominous weapons" would have greeted protestors at the White House had they breached the area's fence on Friday night.

What's happening: Demonstrators protesting the killing of George Floyd gathered around the White House on Friday, as police cracked down on similar protests across the country.

What he's saying: "Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the 'protesters' scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard - didn’t know what hit them.

  • Trump also claimed that the protestors were "professionally organized," a theory popular amid some of the president's supporters, and took a jab at Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for not getting local law enforcement involved.
  • "The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen," Trump wrote Saturday morning.
  • "That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. 'We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and good practice.' As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you!"

Between the lines: Twitter did not immediately respond when asked if Trump's tweets violated the site's rules on violence, since his previous post that threatened shooting in response to civil unrest in Minneapolis was tagged for that reason.

Go deeper: Police officer in George Floyd killing charged with third-degree murder

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he spoke with George Floyd's family

President Trump in the Rose Garden on May 29. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Friday that he had spoken with the family of George Floyd, a black resident of Minneapolis who died after a police officer knelt on his neck on Monday.

Driving the news: Former Vice President Joe Biden said via livestream a few hours earlier that he, too, had spoken with Floyd's family. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee implored white Americans to consider systemic injustices against African Americans more broadly, Axios' Alexi McCammond reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 5,945,711— Total deaths: 365,535 — Total recoveries — 2,516,951Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 1,747,087 — Total deaths: 102,836 — Total recoveries: 406,446 — Total tested: 16,099,515Map.
  3. Economy: America's unfinished business.
  4. Supreme Court: Chief Justice Roberts sides with liberals in denying challenge to California's pandemic worship rules.
  5. Public health: Hydroxychloroquine prescription fills exploded in March.
  6. 2020: North Carolina asks RNC if convention will honor Trump's wish for no masks or social distancing.
  7. Business: Fed chair Powell says coronavirus is "great increaser" of income inequality.
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

America's unfinished business

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The fury over George Floyd's killing is erupting as the U.S. faces a looming wave of business bankruptcies, likely home evictions and a virus pandemic that will all disproportionately hit African Americans.

Why it matters: What these seemingly disparate issues share in common is that they emanate from systemic abuses that calls to action and promised reforms have yet to meaningfully address.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow