In photos: Protesters clash with police nationwide over George Floyd

Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray as the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd spread nationwide on Friday evening.

The big picture: Police responded in force in cities ranging from Atlanta to Des Moines, Houston to Detroit, D.C. to Milwaukee and Denver to Louisville. Police shot non-lethal bullets at a news crew in Louisville, and Atlanta protesters clashed with police, defaced the CNN sign and broke into the building as the city's mayor pleaded for calm.

“It’s enough. You need to go home,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

  • “We are all angry. This hurts. This hurts everybody in this room. But what are you changing by tearing up a city? You’ve lost all credibility now. This is not how we change America. This is not how we change the world.”

Demonstrators are demanding justice for the Monday death of Floyd, a black man who died Monday after at least one police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee to his neck.

Protesters outside the White House on May 29. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters in Houston, Texas on May 29. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
Protestors gather at the Colorado State Capitol on May 29 in Denver. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
Protestors clash with police at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on May 29.  Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Police officers guard the CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia on May 29. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images
Protesters march outside the Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 29. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
A man stands on top of a burning police car in Atlanta, Georgia on May 29. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images
Protestors in Washington D.C. on May 29. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Protesters in Brooklyn, New York City on May 29. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

In photos: Protests over George Floyd's death grip Minneapolis

The Third Police Precinct burns in Minneapolis on Thursday night. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Demonstrators demanding justice burned a Minneapolis police station and took control of the streets around it last night, heaving wood onto the flames, kicking down poles with surveillance cameras and torching surrounding stores.

What's happening: The crowd was protesting the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man whose life was snuffed out Tuesday by a white Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for about eight minutes.

Minneapolis unrest: One man dead amid protests over George Floyd

Protesters and police clash during demonstration on Wednesday over the death of George Floyd in custody outside the Third Police Precinct. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

A man died in a Minneapolis shooting during a second night of clashes between police and protesters in the city over the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody, per AP.

The latest: Police said officers were responding to reports of a stabbing just before 9:30 p.m. and found a man lying in "grave condition on the sidewalk" with a gunshot wound, CBS Minnesota notes. One man is in custody over the suspected homicide, AP reports.

Minnesota activates National Guard amid fallout from George Floyd death

A portrait of George Floyd hangs on a street light pole in Minneapolis. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

George Floyd, 46, moved to Minnesota to improve his life and become his "best self," but instead, he is dead because of Minneapolis police.

The latest: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency and activated the state's National Guard in response to violent clashes over the past two days between police and protesters in the Twin Cities.

