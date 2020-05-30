In photos: Protesters clash with police nationwide over George Floyd

Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray as the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd spread nationwide on Friday evening.

The big picture: Police responded in force in cities ranging from Atlanta to Des Moines, Houston to Detroit, D.C. to Milwaukee and Denver to Louisville. Police shot non-lethal bullets at a news crew in Louisville, and Atlanta protesters clashed with police, defaced the CNN sign and broke into the building as the city's mayor pleaded for calm.

“It’s enough. You need to go home,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

“We are all angry. This hurts. This hurts everybody in this room. But what are you changing by tearing up a city? You’ve lost all credibility now. This is not how we change America. This is not how we change the world.”

Demonstrators are demanding justice for the Monday death of Floyd, a black man who died Monday after at least one police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee to his neck.

The officer involved in the killing of Floyd was charged with third-degree murder on Friday, after protests continued in Minneapolis for three days.

Protesters outside the White House on May 29. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters in Houston, Texas on May 29. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Protestors gather at the Colorado State Capitol on May 29 in Denver. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Protestors clash with police at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on May 29. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Police officers guard the CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia on May 29. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Protesters march outside the Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 29. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

A man stands on top of a burning police car in Atlanta, Georgia on May 29. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Protestors in Washington D.C. on May 29. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Protesters in Brooklyn, New York City on May 29. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

