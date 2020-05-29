45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Protests over George Floyd's death grip Minneapolis

Protesters gather at Hennepin County Government Plaza on Thursday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Protests in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died shortly after a police encounter in Minneapolis, are ongoing as the nation waits to see if the officers involved will be charged with murder.

The state of play: Minnesota's governor on Thursday activated the state's national guard following violent outbreaks throughout the week.

  • Law enforcement responded to protesters like insurgents, using flashbangs, tear gas and rubber bullets in an attempt to clear protests. Some demonstrations have resulted in property damage, and one person has died amid the fallout.
Law enforcement personnel watch as people protest on Thursday in St. Paul, Minnesota. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
A protester holds a sign while demonstrating outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct on Tuesday. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Protesters march on Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
A protester wearing a facemask holds up his hands during a demonstration outside the Third Police Precinct on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images
Two men walk past a wall that has "RIP George Floyd" written on Wednesday in St. Paul, Minnesota. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Protesters march through the streets while demonstrating against the death of George Floyd on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
A memorial lies outside the Cup Foods, where George Floyd was killed in police custody, on Thursday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Police officers walk the street in a cloud of tear gas during a protest on Thursday in St. Paul, Minnesota. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Police spray protesters with pepper spray during a demonstration outside the Third Police Precinct on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

