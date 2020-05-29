In photos: Protests over George Floyd's death grip Minneapolis

Protests in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died shortly after a police encounter in Minneapolis, are ongoing as the nation waits to see if the officers involved will be charged with murder.

The state of play: Minnesota's governor on Thursday activated the state's national guard following violent outbreaks throughout the week.

Law enforcement responded to protesters like insurgents, using flashbangs, tear gas and rubber bullets in an attempt to clear protests. Some demonstrations have resulted in property damage, and one person has died amid the fallout.

Law enforcement personnel watch as people protest on Thursday in St. Paul, Minnesota. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A protester holds a sign while demonstrating outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct on Tuesday. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Protesters march on Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A protester wearing a facemask holds up his hands during a demonstration outside the Third Police Precinct on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Two men walk past a wall that has "RIP George Floyd" written on Wednesday in St. Paul, Minnesota. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Protesters march through the streets while demonstrating against the death of George Floyd on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A memorial lies outside the Cup Foods, where George Floyd was killed in police custody, on Thursday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Police officers walk the street in a cloud of tear gas during a protest on Thursday in St. Paul, Minnesota. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images