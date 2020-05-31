20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cuomo asks New York attorney general to review police conduct during protests

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Sunday that he has asked the state's attorney general to review the New York Police Department's conduct during protests over the death of George Floyd.

Why it matters: Several videos of protests over the weekend showed NYPD officers pushing protestors, driving SUVs through crowds and more. While some of the confrontations were instigated by the protestors, Cuomo said that allegations of misconduct by police officers should be fully investigated.

  • "If there's an allegation of police abuse, the local district attorney should not be the investigating authority. Why? Because self-policing doesn't work," he added.

Cuomo also called at his press conference on Sunday for the release of prior disciplinary records of any officer under investigation for misconduct "to see if there's a pattern."

  • Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been arrested and charger with third-degree murder for Floyd's death, had 18 prior complaints against him, per CNN.
  • New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio defended the NYPD on Sunday, calling it "inappropriate for protestors to surround a police vehicle and threaten police officers."
  • NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea also said in a statement Sunday that he was "extremely proud" of his officers' conduct, calling violent protestors "a mob bent solely on taking advantage of a moment in American history."

The big picture: Cuomo has been a leading voice in the response to the coronavirus pandemic, with New York being the hardest-state in America. Black and brown residents of New York were hit the hardest.

  • "It's not a coincidence the unrest happens in the middle of the pandemic," Cuomo said. "Those are not separate situations. There's tremendous stress on everyone. This isolation of people, the lack of social interaction has created a lot of mental health stress. I think that's true and that's a fact."

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Amnesty International: U.S. police must end militarized response to protests

Washington State Police use tear gas to disperse a crowd in Seattle during a demonstration protesting the death of George Floyd. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Amnesty International issued a statement on Sunday morning calling for an end to militarized policing in several U.S. cities and the use of "excessive force" against demonstrators protesting police brutality.

Why it matters: The human rights group said police across the country were "failing their obligations under international law to respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, exacerbating a tense situation and endangering the lives of protesters."

Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

George Floyd protests: What you need to know

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Clashes erupted between law enforcement and protesters in several major U.S. cities Saturday night as demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black men spread across the country.

The big picture: Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody is the latest reminder of the disparities between black and white communities in the U.S. and comes as African Americans grapple with higher death rates from the coronavirus and higher unemployment from trying to stem its spread.

Ursula Perano
May 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Deaths without consequences

Community organizations and activists demand police accountability at a rally in Grand Central Terminal to commemorate the 5-year anniversary of Mike Brown's death by Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson. Photo: Erik McGregor/Getty Images

Seven years after the launch of the Black Lives Matter movement, it's still rare for police officers to be charged in the deaths of African Americans — and even more rare for an officer to go to jail.

The big picture: The Minneapolis police officer who was captured on video kneeling on George Floyd's neck has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter — which is already a step beyond the consequences other police officers have faced. But it's no guarantee that he will face jail time.

